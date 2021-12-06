ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

South Africa Fuels Omicron Hope as Hospitalizations in Check (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Fauci says early readings may point to lower severity. Scientists are still decoding strain to evaluate global impact. South Africa’s surge in Covid-19 cases...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

COVID-19 ‘Omicron’ Variant First Detected in South Africa Prompting Travel Bans (UPDATE)

UPDATED 11/26 2 p.m. ET: The World Health Organization has declared the newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron, to be a “variant of concern.”. Per a statement released through WHO’s website, the B.1.1.529 variant has been dubbed Omicron, following the naming conventions of the other variants of concern. “This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning," reads the statement. "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa."
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
dallassun.com

South Africa criticizes unscientific restrictions over Omicron

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country is being penalized for detecting the latest Covid-19 ?variant of concern,? dubbed Omicron, urging other nations to lift travel bans imposed amid alarm over the new strain. "Excellent science should be applauded and not punished," the president said during a state visit...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Covid 19#Global Impact#Omicron
earth.com

Coronavirus variant may be 500% more infectious than Delta

For months, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 haa traveled all over the globe, infecting millions of people and putting enormous pressure on many countries’ health systems. This week, a new and possibly more dangerous variant has been detected in South Africa. On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization named the new variant “Omicron” and classified it as a “variant of concern.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than 20 other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California from...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy