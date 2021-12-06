Former Owosso student arrested for threatening school

The Owosso Police Department arrested a former Owosso Public Schools student after receiving multiple calls and notifications through OK2Say, of a threat.

Authorities say the threat was posted on social media and was from one person towards the district.

The police department contacted witnesses and the suspect in threat who was a former student at Owosso Schools and now lives in Saginaw County.

The suspect was taken into custody after the investigation and was lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of False Report or Threat of Terrorism, which is a 20 year felony.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Shiawasee County Prosecutors office for further review.

The Owosso Police Department asks anyone who is aware of a threat to contact the department at (989)725-0580 or OK2Say, an online confidential reporting tool.