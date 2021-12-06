ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Former Owosso student arrested for threatening school

By Mikayla Temple
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0dFD0Yfr00

The Owosso Police Department arrested a former Owosso Public Schools student after receiving multiple calls and notifications through OK2Say, of a threat.

Authorities say the threat was posted on social media and was from one person towards the district.

The police department contacted witnesses and the suspect in threat who was a former student at Owosso Schools and now lives in Saginaw County.

The suspect was taken into custody after the investigation and was lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of False Report or Threat of Terrorism, which is a 20 year felony.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Shiawasee County Prosecutors office for further review.

The Owosso Police Department asks anyone who is aware of a threat to contact the department at (989)725-0580 or OK2Say, an online confidential reporting tool.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saginaw County, MI
Owosso, MI
Crime & Safety
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Owosso, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owosso Public Schools#Owosso Schools#Lrb 989 Rrb 725 0580
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy