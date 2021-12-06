Mexico to begin administering booster shots Tuesday

Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican officials have reversed their previous position against giving coronavirus booster shots, and said they are studying a plan to administer third doses to people over 60.

Those residents who qualify will start receiving their third doses Tuesday.

The country has fully vaccinated only about 50% of its 126 million people.

The government also long resisted vaccinating minors, but recently relented and began administering shots to youths between 15 and 17 years of age.

