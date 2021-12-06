ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico to begin administering booster shots Tuesday

By April Hettinger
 3 days ago
Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican officials have reversed their previous position against giving coronavirus booster shots, and said they are studying a plan to administer third doses to people over 60.

Those residents who qualify will start receiving their third doses Tuesday.

The country has fully vaccinated only about 50% of its 126 million people.

The government also long resisted vaccinating minors, but recently relented and began administering shots to youths between 15 and 17 years of age.

Dallas News

Is it safe to travel in Mexico?

The U.S. State Department says “homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery” are widespread in Mexico. But some areas are much safer than others. What to know:. Your chance of being a crime victim is low. The U.S. recommends against travel to 16 states due to crime. Last year, more than 34,000...
TRAVEL
kasu.org

Vaccination Nation: Omicron And Booster Shots

The first case of the omicron variant has been detected in the United States. A California resident tested positive Monday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, spoke in a White House Press briefing yesterday. “The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22nd...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

Life after ‘Remain in Mexico’: Honduran family’s harrowing journey to U.S., encampment in Mexico

During their three-week journey north from Honduras, the Carranza family were kidnapped twice. And then once they made it to the Texas border in August 2019, and tried to claim asylum, they were among the first families deported back to Mexico from South Texas, under the Trump administration's Remain-in-Mexico program, formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols program (MPP). Border Report chronicled their 106 days living in the filthy camp and has visited them in Houston after they were legally paroled. They shared their story to bring attention to the plight migrants face under this policy, which is scheduled to start again in November.
HOUSTON, TX
elaccampusnews.com

Vaccine booster shot becomes complicated

It has been almost one year since the first COVID-19 vaccination was administered in California. A Los Angeles Kaiser nurse was selected to be the first health care provider to take the jab from the initial batch of 30,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. From the early declaration of the coronavirus as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ktxs.com

Border Patrol in Texas arrests cartel member trying to flee in Rio Grande

TEXAS BORDER — Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents together with Webb County Constables arrested cartel member Jose Francisco Paz-Ruiz near downtown Laredo. Paz-Ruiz was taken into custody on Nov. 9. The 23-year-old Mexican national had outstanding warrants with Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety and is allegedly a member of the transnational criminal organization known as Cartel Del Noreste.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Bee

Abandoned toddler saying ‘mama’ and ‘papa’ found near Texas-Mexico border, feds say

An abandoned toddler child was found among a group of migrants traveling through Texas on Nov. 28, border officials said. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents in McAllen, Texas encountered the group of 47 people at midnight, according to a news release. When they did, several migrants from the group told the agents that there was a young boy with them and that they found him abandoned near a river.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Don't go to Mexico: Cartel expert warns tourists to stay away as drug gangs' war escalates and country's National Guard is deployed to Cancún

An expert on international criminal organizations believes foreign tourists should reconsider their plans when it comes to scheduling their vacations to Mexico, citing crime and danger amid and the country's gang wars. The warning comes as the Cancún region has been engulfed by a rash of shootings between rival street-level...
LIFESTYLE
