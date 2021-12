BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Wire reports) Ole Miss offensive lineman Eli Acker and defensive back Tysheem Johnson were both named Freshman All-SEC Thursday by the league office. Acker, a redshirt freshman, has appeared in eight contests this season with three starts at right guard. In his first career start, Acker played all 94 offensive snaps at right guard vs. Texas A&M. Against the Aggies, he blocked for a rushing attack that put up 257 yards, the most allowed by A&M this season. The Columbus, Mississippi, native is a member of an offensive line group that has the Rebels ranked fourth in total offense (506.7 ypg), ninth in rushing offense (224.2 ypg) and seventh in first downs (318).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO