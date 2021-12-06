GroupM and Zenith Project Ad Spend Will Grow, Led by Digital

Global advertising in 2021 and 2022 will end up growing faster than previously expected as the rebound from the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to media investment giant GroupM’s latest forecast. But TV ad spending looks set to take until 2023, when the firm’s estimate calls for it to hit $168.6 billion, to reach and exceed the same levels as in the pre-COVID year 2019 ($167.8 billion), it predicted. After falling 3.1 percent, excluding U.S. political ads to adjust for swings between election and non-election years, to $623.0 billion in 2020, the firm now calls for global advertising to jump 22.5 percent this...

