It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Looking for tips for hosting an outdoor Christmas gathering?. One of the best ways to celebrate the 2020 holiday season last year was outdoors – and you can do it again this year! My best friend Claire and I set up a socially distant Christmas Spectacular gathering around my backyard fire pit. We created the perfect setting using pre-lit garlands, lanterns and trees – bringing the magic of Christmas decor alfresco.

