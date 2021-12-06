ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Nehammer sworn in as Austria's third chancellor in 2 months

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
BERLIN — Karl Nehammer was sworn in Monday as Austria's third chancellor in two months, capping a round of upheaval triggered by the decision last week of Sebastian Kurz, the country's dominant political figure of recent years, to bow out of politics. Nehammer, 49, has been Austria's interior minister...

AFP

Olaf Scholz: Germany's staid but steady new chancellor

Often described as austere and even robotic, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz nonetheless managed to inspire German voters in this year's election with a campaign that played on his reputation as a safe pair of hands. The Social Democrats (SPD) had begun the election campaign at rock bottom in the polls, with many completely writing off Scholz's chances of heading the next government -- so much so that he didn't even have an official biography until this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

Austria s fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures — such as an obligation to wear masks on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces — will stay in place also for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and limits on the number of people attending cultural events. Stricter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Nehammer
Person
Alexander Van Der Bellen
Person
Sebastian Kurz
Person
Alexander Schallenberg
kfgo.com

Austria’s third leader in two months takes office seeking stability

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s third conservative chancellor in two months, Karl Nehammer, takes office on Monday seeking to bring the coalition government out of months of scandal-tainted turmoil and guide the country out of its current coronavirus lockdown. Nehammer, 49, is due to be sworn in by President Alexander Van...
IMMIGRATION
wkzo.com

Factbox-Austria’s next chancellor: ex-soldier, hardliner, survivor

VIENNA (Reuters) – Following are some key facts about Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, who was picked by top officials of the ruling conservative party on Friday to be their leader and the country’s next chancellor. * Nehammer, who will succeed Sebastian Kurz and his ally the current chancellor, Alexander...
IMMIGRATION
audacy.com

Austria's new chancellor resigns; predecessor quits politics

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced Thursday he is stepping down just two months after taking over from predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who stumbled over corruption allegations. Schallenberg, a former foreign minister, said he would leave office as soon as the conservative Austrian People's Party names a new leader....
EUROPE
AFP

Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy. Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year" as a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages. The former finance minister, who won 395 of the 707 votes cast in the Bundestag lower house, has vowed broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer. "It will be a new beginning for our country," Scholz pledged as he officially assumed the office from Merkel and thanked her for her lengthy tenure.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Austrian People S Party#Greens#The People S Party#European
NPR

What you need to know about Germany's new chancellor and coalition government

BERLIN — Olaf Scholz became Germany's chancellor on Wednesday, marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years as the country's leader. Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party, which won the most votes in September's federal election, leads a coalition government along with the Greens and the libertarian Free Democratic Party.
POLITICS
CNBC

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz elected German leader as Merkel era ends

Angela Merkel, first elected as chancellor back in 2005, received a standing ovation at the German Parliament on Wednesday. Domestically, Merkel's tenure will be remembered for a rise in living standards. Internationally, Merkel will always be known for her open door policy at the start of the migration crisis in...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Scholz's team: key players in Germany's new government

Olaf Scholz is set to become Germany s new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet with one more minister than Merkel's, made up of nine men and eight women. Here's a look at the key players.OLAF SCHOLZ The vice chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's government, Scholz propelled his center-left Social Democrats to an election win that appeared unlikely only months ago. Scholz, 63, is a former mayor of Hamburg and was Germany's labor minister during...
EUROPE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. After a ceremony-laden handover from Angela Merkel on Wednesday, Scholz sat down with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. "We want to act quickly and decisively when it is necessary," Scholz said after the meeting, stressing that he wanted "ensure that as many citizens as possible are vaccinated", including with third booster doses. With intensive care beds filling up and new variant Omicron adding to fears, Scholz's coalition of his Social Democrats, the ecologist Greens and the liberal FDP was already dragged into fighting the pandemic before being sworn in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Talks on Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna amid tensions

Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal are resuming in Vienna on Thursday after a few days' pause, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized.A meeting of all the deal's remaining signatories — Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — was due to start at midday, chaired by European Union diplomat Enrique Mora.The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin...
WORLD
