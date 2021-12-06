ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VP Harris' staff turnover a 'total meltdown,' says political insider

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, announced her departure last week amidst reports of other staffers expected to exit, and a month following the exit of communications director Ashley Ettienne. The White House argues the turnover is normal after a busy first...

OCRegister

More bad news from VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is going through another shakeup of her staff. As reported by Politico, “Less than a year after assembling a mostly new team to help settle her into the vice presidency, key members of Harris’ orbit are leaving and even more are eyeing the exits.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

VP Harris meets with activist who said 'f---' 'White women’

Vice President Harris on Monday met with several Black female activists for a private meeting in her ceremonial office, including an activist who directed an expletive towards "White women" in a public Zoom call just last year. Harris met with several members of the Black Women Leaders and Allies, including...
U.S. POLITICS
North Dallas Gazette

Symone Sanders, VP Harris’ Chief Spokesperson and Senior Advisor, plans to leave the administration

Symone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson and senior advisor, plans to leave the administration later this month. “I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Sanders wrote in a letter to Vice President Harris’ staff.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Kamala Harris 'is trying to fake her way through' the vice presidency: Jesse Watters

"The Five" reacted Monday to unflattering reports on Vice President Kamala Harris' management style, including that she blames her staff for her own lack of preparedness. "The vice president is trying to fake her way through. And as you try to fake your way through the second most powerful job in the country, you're going to fall flat a lot," Jesse Watters said. "And so when she falls flat, she takes that out on her staff; and the staff doesn't like that because they expected more from the first female of color vice president. And so they're trying to pivot out of these positions as fast as possible, so they're not labeled ‘Kamala people.’"
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Fox News Reporter Asks Psaki If Kamala Harris Staffer Was Instructed to Post Tweet Praising Her

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday if a staffer in Vice President Kamala Harris’s office was asked to put out a now-viral tweet praising her. The exchange between Heinrich and Psaki illustrated the ongoing media narrative that Harris’s political star has fallen so low that she is having trouble retaining staffers.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

GOP fails to dent the popularity of Biden's Build Back Better plan

For the most part, Democrats have reason to be discouraged with the latest national polling. President Joe Biden's approval rating is lagging; the party is trailing on the congressional generic ballot; and surveys show the governing majority getting little credit for the strong economic recovery. But there is an important...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC San Diego

Anti-Trump Group Led by Longtime GOP Strategist Bill Kristol Raised, Spent Millions During 2020 Campaign

A group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol and a group of fellow so-called Never Trump Republicans raised more than $35 million during the 2020 campaign. The nonprofit organization, Defending Democracy Together, spent millions on projects attacking then-President Trump during the same period. Its biggest single contribution, $6 million,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times-Leader

Here’s why the Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris

A USA Today-Suffolk University poll placed Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval ratings at 28%, 10 points below that of President Joe Biden. The U.K. Telegraph tweeted: “With Kamala Harris looking unelectable, the Democrats are considering the nuclear option. Whispers in Washington suggest Joe Biden’s camp has a plan to find a more popular replacement ahead of the 2024 battle.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
@JohnLocke

To Know Kamala Harris Is Not To Love Her

Jim Geraghty of National Review Online ponders the significance of former Kamala Harris staffers willing to disparage her in the press. Kamala Harris is, in theory, the second-most powerful person in the executive branch and a 79-year-old-man’s heartbeat away from the presidency. And yet clearly this former staffer does not fear the consequences of criticizing Harris in print, and apparently quite a few former Harris staffers are willing, perhaps even eager, to speak without attribution about her flaws. They apparently don’t fear the day when Harris is in the Oval Office and, having figured out which former staffers were eager to blab to the Post or other publications, could effectively blacklist them from administration jobs. (Perhaps this former staffer either already feels blacklisted or thinks so poorly of Harris that he or she never wants to work under her in any capacity again, even if she were to become president.) The upshot of this story is that it seems no one really fears crossing Kamala Harris.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris is branded a ‘bully’ and accused of inflicting ‘constant, soul-destroying criticism’ on staff by ex-aides who claim she refused to read briefings, then scolded them if she was slated for being unprepared as 'FOUR' staffers head for the exit

Kamala Harris has been branded a 'bully' who inflicted 'constant-soul destroying criticism' on her office staff in a damaging expose by a liberal newspaper. The Washington Post piece - a result of interviews with 18 people connected to the VP - also alleges that she'd fail to read briefings they'd prepared, only to turn on them if she was subsequently criticized for being unprepared.
