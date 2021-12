Vice President Kamala Harris is seeing continued low approval ratings amid negative press coverage and staffers leaving her office. According to conservative polling company Rasmussen, more than half of voters have a negative view of Ms Harris and they don’t believe she’s got what it takes to take up the mantle from President Joe Biden at this time. The poll finds that 39 per cent of voters have a favourable view of the vice president, with 19 per cent saying their opinion about her is very favourable. It’s a dip compared to August when 41 per cent had a...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO