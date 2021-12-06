Value of Bitcoins seized by U.S. government triples to $3 billion
Last year, the U.S. government seized thousands of bitcoins from the online criminal marketplace known as Silk...www.nbcnews.com
Last year, the U.S. government seized thousands of bitcoins from the online criminal marketplace known as Silk...www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1