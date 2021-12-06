ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Value of Bitcoins seized by U.S. government triples to $3 billion

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the U.S. government seized thousands of bitcoins from the online criminal marketplace known as Silk...

Hackernoon

Bitcoin Mixing Legalities: Why Governments are Cracking Down

Bitcoin mixing is the process of using a third party to break the link between a sending address and a receiving address. This is done through single or multiple rounds of mixing, which involves sending the coins to one mixer, waiting for them to return with different coins, then sending them to another mixer, and so on. This process allows two endpoints of a transaction that might otherwise be connected by examining the blockchain ledger to be obfuscated from each other. The mildest case is that it helps you maintain your anonymity and privacy when using Bitcoin as a means of payment for goods and services. The best-case scenario that the U.S. government wants to crack down on bitcoin mixing is a viable option.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. likely ran a $193 billion deficit in November versus $145 billion a year earlier, CBO says

The federal government likely ran a budget deficit of $193 billion in November, up from $145 billion in the same month last year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday. The Treasury Department will release the official deficit data on Friday. The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021, the second highest on record. The CBO projects the 2022 deficit will narrow to $1.2 billion, in part because the federal government is no longer providing emergency pandemic assistance. For instance, outlays for unemployment compensation fell by $21 billion compared with the same month last year, the CBO said. Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House council of economic advisers. said Tuesday that the slowdown in government spending will result in an 8.5% contraction in "the fiscal impulse" on the economy in 2022, one of the biggest drops since World War II.
U.S. POLITICS
Mac Observer

Microsoft Seizes Domains From Chinese Group ‘NICKEL’ Used to Attack Governments

NICKEL is a China-based threat actor that targets governments, diplomatic entities, and NGOs around the world. Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit has disrupted their operation. MSTIC has observed NICKEL actors using exploits against unpatched systems to compromise remote access services and appliances. Upon successful intrusion, they have used credential dumpers or stealers to obtain legitimate credentials, which they used to gain access to victim accounts. NICKEL actors created and deployed custom malware that allowed them to maintain persistence on victim networks over extended periods of time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Can the UK Government Really Seize Your Passport If You Do Drugs?

The UK government has a lot going on right now. From reports of cocaine traces in the toilets at Parliament, to a not-so-fictional COVID-19 Christmas party at 10 Downing Street, it is safe to say things aren’t looking great for Boris Johnson. Given all these distractions, you would be...
POLITICS
sanantoniopost.com

U.S. government writes off $2 billion in student loans

Earlier this month, the federal Education Department announced it is canceling another round of student loan payments, adding that those eligible are now being notified via email. According to Fortune, the initiative is part of an overhaul of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which grants loan relief to teachers,...
EDUCATION
inforisktoday.com

FBI Seizes Bitcoins From Alleged REvil Ransomware Affiliate

The FBI has seized 39.9 bitcoins from an alleged affiliate of the notorious REvil ransomware group, which has been tied to illicit profits of more than $200 million. The seizure occurred Aug. 3 and came to light Tuesday via a complaint for forfeiture filed by acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, backed by FBI Special Agent Joshua Jacobs. It says the funds were seized from an Exodus wallet, which refers to a piece of software that manages the private keys needed to access the addresses where cryptocurrency - aka crypto - funds are being stored.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
