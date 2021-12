We know our site analytics. We know our audience isn’t big on Fortnite. A lot of us aren’t either, frankly. So for the few people in our audience who care, here is the trailer and all the new details about Fortnite Chapter 3, which is out now. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped adds several new weapons, plus new sliding, swinging, and camp mechanics. Since there’s swinging, Spider-Man has arrived, in addition to Spider-Man’s Web Shooters as an item, and more Spider-Man characters (friend and foe) are apparently on the way to the Item Shop throughout the season. Meanwhile, the camp mechanic lets you and your team heal or store items that you can grab in future matches.

