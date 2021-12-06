ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New MORBIUS Clip Shows Jared Leto Transform Into a Vampire and Attack

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Sony Pictures released a new clip from their upcoming Marvel movie Morbius. The clip features Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) and his fellow doctor, Martine Bancroft (Adria Arjona), on a ship at sea being held captive. It doesn’t look like they are in the best situation, but that all...

darkhorizons.com

New Clip: Sony & Marvel’s “Morbius”

Sony used Brazil’s CCXP expo today to release a new clip and poster from their long-delayed Marvel film “Morbius” starring Jared Leto as the ‘living vampire’. Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius who suffers from a rare blood disease that he’s determined to find a cure for, and in the process turns himself into a vampire.
wearemoviegeeks.com

MORBIUS “Transformation” Scene Premieres At CCXP 2021 – In Theaters January 28

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
The Independent

House of Gucci: Jared Leto’s ‘crazed’ performance criticised by Tom Ford

Tom Ford has criticised Jared Leto’s performance in House of Gucci.In the film, which was released last week to mixed reviews, Leto plays Paolo Gucci, the one-time chief designer of the Italian fashion company.Ford, who worked for Gucci between 1990 and 2004, condemned Leto’s take on the late fashion designer.He said: “Paolo, whom I met on several occasions, was indeed eccentric and did some wacky things, but his overall demeanour was certainly not like the crazed and seemingly mentally challenged character of Leto’s performance.”Ford – who directed the films A Single Man and Nocturnal Animals – added that Leto’s acting...
splashreport.com

New MORBIUS Film Clip And Character Poster

Jared Leto transforms into a deadly vampire in the new official film clip from Sony-Marvel’s MORBIUS. One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil — or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
cinelinx.com

Sony Reveals Exclusive Footage from ‘Morbius’ Featuring the Living Vampire in Action

Sony just dropped some exclusive footage from their upcoming film Morbius and it gives a tantalizing glimpse of the titular character in action. Sony has been in a particularly generous mood this evening. First they dropped the first teaser for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse, now they’ve also released exclusive footage from their upcoming film Morbius, which introduces the character of Morbius the Living Vampire as played by Jared Leto.
GeekTyrant

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx Talk About Their Roles in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME and Villain Posters

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx appeared this weekend in a special panel for CCXP21 to talk about reprising their iconic roles as Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro in the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. The panel was introduced by Tom Holland, who started off by saying audiences will see pumpkin bombs and sandstorm, as well as the multiverse in ways we can’t imagine.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Morbius’ Unveils New Exclusive Scene, Character Poster And Still

Columbia Pictures dropped a new scene, character poster and still for Morbius. In the scene, Dr. Michael Morbius undergoes an experimental treatment for a rare blood disorder when things start to go haywire. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius features Academy Award winner Jared Leto as the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill and determined to save others suffering the same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges? The upcoming installment in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is set for release in theaters on January 28, 2022. The story and screenplay are based on the Marvel Comics, by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless, and stars, in addition to Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster, with executive producers Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook. Check out the new Morbius scene above and the character poster and still below.
GeekTyrant

New SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Poster From Dolby Cinema

We’ve got new poster for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it comes from Dolby Cinema. The poster features Tom Holland’s Spider-Man swinging into action in an upside down world as the multiverse is crashing in on the MCU. The marketing machine is really going to be...
GeekTyrant

Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Will Continue To Play Daredevil in the MCU

Marvel fans have been hoping that Charlie Cox would be back in the role Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, in the MCU, and now Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that this will be the case. During an interview with CinemaBlend over the weekend, Feige revealed, "If you were to...
Cinema Blend

Morbius’ Jared Leto Is Teasing Spider-Man Crossovers, And I Can’t Wait

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios starting their own cinematic universe. Sony is getting in on the fun with a franchise surrounding Spider-Man lore, starting with Venom and its sequel. Morbius will follow suit, and Jared Leto is teasing potential crossovers coming down the line. And I really can’t wait.
GeekTyrant

Marvel Is Developing a SHANG-CHI Sequel with Director Destin Daniel Cretton

As expected, Marvel Studios is developing a sequel to its hit martial arts fantasy film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! I think we all knew the film would get a sequel, and the director of the first movie, Destin Daniel Cretton, it returning to write and helm the sequel. The filmmaker is also in development on a Marvel series for Disney Plus, there’s no word on what that series is, other than it will be a comedy.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Is Hoping The Next Villain He Faces Is Jared Leto's Morbius

Since first appearing in 2016, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has been pitted against everyone from Captain America to Mysterio and Thanos, but next up are a number of villains from alternate realities. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the wall-crawler will find himself taking on the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard, but who could be next for Spidey?
GeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer For FANTASTIC BESTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE

Warner Bros. has released a teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is the third of five planned films in the Harry Potter spin-off series. This was released to announce that a full trailer is coming next week on Monday!. This teaser offers a retrospective look at...
