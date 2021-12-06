ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

The Great Resignation is Quickly Becoming The Great Revolt: 5 Actions Leaders Should Take Now

By Britt Andreatta
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QboV_0dFCyrI400

While “The Great Resignation” may seem like a passing phenomenon, it’s more complex and potentially serious than you may think. It’s quickly morphing into The Great Revolt.

October has seen the launch of worker strikes across a range of industries because the current labor shortage has tipped the balance of power to employees. The Washington Post reported that low-wage workers are revolting against years of poor pay and stressful conditions.

Many of the strikers are essential workers who feel betrayed after working long hours in dangerous conditions to keep the economy and their organizations afloat during the pandemic. Now they’re watching the executives and shareholders reap the benefits. The strike at John Deere is a perfect example.

Those who aren’t striking are resigning in record numbers—quitting has hit the highest level in two decades. Nearly 12% of workers have quit since April and 95% of workers are currently considering changing jobs. The biggest group is mid-level employees, ages 30 to 45 .

Who is leaving? It comes as no surprise that healthcare workers are leaving in droves. They’re physically and emotionally exhausted. The quit rate in the hotel/restaurant industry was 6.8%, over double the average rate across all industries. Even white collar workers, who were able to work from home, are resigning.

Tech workers bore the burden of enabling work to continue through the lockdowns by pivoting their entire workforce to online tools for communication and collaboration. Futurist Amy Webb says, “2020 saw a decade of digital transformation in the span of a few months.”

Women have also resigned in record numbers , many to handle childcare and school closures. In September alone 309,000 women left the workforce compared to 182,000 men.

In her article for Inc., Jessica Stillman states, “Workers aren't just looking for higher pay, more time off, or more days at home…They’re actually questioning the whole meaning of the daily grind. Why do we put so much of ourselves into our careers? And are we getting a fair deal from our employers in return for all this stress and heartache? Holding on to employees [is] about showing them their work has meaning and that the company actually cares about them as human beings.”

Here are five strategies executives need to take action on now.

1. Create a better workplace

Nearly half of executives say they’re seeing elevated turnover, but many are not realizing they need to make critical changes.

At a minimum, you need to offer a living wage, physically safe work environments, and a workplace where people feel they are treated with fairness and respect. Wages and salaries are going up as organizations compete for employees. Many now offer $15-20/hour along with other perks like free college tuition and childcare. White collar workers are landing new jobs with at least a 10% salary increase along with better opportunities for development and advancement. If you want to keep your current talent or hire new people, you have to offer competitive packages.

Another vital action is to train your managers. Consider these recent findings:

  • 84% of U.S. workers say poorly trained managers create a lot of unnecessary stress

  • 57% say they have quit a job because of a bad boss

  • 50% of employees feel their own performance would improve if their boss received the right kind of manager training

When given the right training, managers not only improve, they can become the secret sauce that turns a good organization into a great one. A Gallup study shows that good managers increase the productivity and engagement of their teams as well as attract new top performers. Investing in manager training pays for itself tenfold.

Related: 5 Strategies for Effectively Managing People in the New Hybrid World

2. Actively address burnout

Burnout is the number one reason employees cite for leaving their current jobs. Burnout is actually a diagnosable state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion brought on by long-term stress. A recent study found that 89% of employees are burned out.

In their book Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle , Drs. Emily and Amelia Nagoski identify three main components of burnout: emotional exhaustion, lack of accomplishment, and depletion of empathy.

No matter how hard people work, they feel like they’re spinning their wheels and they just don’t have the capacity to feel compassion for others or themselves.

Burnout creeps up slowly making us too tired to care or take positive action. Psychologist Christine Hohlbaum , states “Sadly, most people don’t even notice its gradual grip over their lives until it’s too late. By then, external intervention is necessary to move burnout patients toward positive change.” This is why burnout is also called “ the erosion of the soul.

The truth is that the only real cure for burnout is to rest, not start another job. This is why hiring managers are seeing an increase in ghosting, both by applicants as well as up to 25% of new hires who fail to show for their first day.

Savvy leaders are investing in services to help their people reduce stress and burnout, such as paid time off, office closures, wellness programs like mindfulness, and expanded mental health and therapy services. Today’s workers are looking for leaders who genuinely care about and invest in their wellbeing.

Related: 5 Ways Leaders Can Fight Burnout Culture

3. Change how you define and measure work

Much of how we define work dates back to the industrial revolution. While the lockdowns pushed many organizations to pivot to remote work and online collaboration, it’s time we take a deeper look at these old notions.

Measure work in outcomes, not hours. Unless you provide your service in hours, pivot to measuring outcomes or results. This allows for more flexibility in work schedules as well as clarifies how performance is evaluated. People want to be measured for their contributions and implementing this kind of system also reduces bias and the effects of discrimination.

Implement job sharing and rotations. With people wanting more work/life balance, job sharing is a great solution that offers many benefits. Job rotation is another great way to meet the needs of your employees while upleveling their skills and providing professional development opportunities.

Ditch the meetings, or at least one-third of them. Meetings take up far too much of our time with very little to show for that time spent. During the pandemic meeting time increased to record levels. A 2021 study on the Hybrid Workplace found that 77% of workers have experienced “zoom fatigue” and a Harvard study found that 65% of workers said that meetings keep them from completing their own work.

Take a fresh look at using new online and asynchronous tools for communication and collaboration. Bringing people together should be saved for when it truly facilitates trust building or decision making. And definitely set a few times during the week when meetings cannot be scheduled and firmly hold that line.

4. Recognize and reward your loyal talent

As the competition for talent grows, companies are investing in programs like signing bonuses, higher salaries, and better benefits. But don’t forget to recognize your loyal employees who have stayed with you. They worked hard over the pandemic, pivoting with every unexpected change. Have you thanked them yet?

People hunger to have their contributions seen and valued, so now is the time to show them some appreciation. Offer financial rewards like bonuses, extra paid time off, or a “staying/loyalty” bonus. And don’t underestimate the power of a handwritten note from their manager or leader stating how much they matter.

For your top talent, whom losing will create challenges for your organization, give them extra attention. Many companies are offering sabbaticals, so that they can recover from burnout. It’s far better to lose them for a couple months than to lose them forever.

Bottom line, people want to work for places where they are truly valued and cared for. Make sure you are sending those signals frequently and consistently.

Related: Career Break: Let Us Call It 'Fashionable Sabbatical'

5. Dial up your talent team

All of the above shifts in hiring and workplace culture rely on your HR team. They’re likely burned out and in need of rest and appreciation too. You may also need to hire more recruiters to handle the increased turnover predicted in the coming months. Look at your onboarding practices and ensure your managers know how to set their new hires up for success.

Also invest in a great learning and development team. Did you know that “opportunities to learn and grow'' are consistently one of the top qualities candidates look for in an employer ? In fact, 87% of millennials rate "professional or career growth and development opportunities'' as a top factor when job hunting. Your organization should be offering a robust range of learning opportunities including Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion initiatives, wellness, and manager training. Invest in cutting edge programs and use best practices to drive real behavior change.

Making it through The Great Resignation and keeping it from becoming The Great Revolt requires you to authentically rethink work and build a better workplace that will attract great talent now and well into the future. It needs to be safe, flexible, inclusive, and meaningful.

Organizational psychologist Anthony Klotz, who coined the term The Great Resignation, says this: “One hopefully silver lining of this horrible pandemic would be if the world of work transitioned to a more healthy, sustainable place for employee well-being.”

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

3 Shifts Great Leaders Make to Become Extraordinary

There's so much work out there on getting leaders to be great, but not much on what happens once you're great. For high achievers that have become great leaders, what next for them?. It is possible to start in leadership at one level and evolve, moving from being a good...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
kyma.com

10 takeaways from the Great Resignation

Industries across the U.S. economy are facing a reckoning. The “Great Resignation”—coined and predicted by psychologist Anthony Klotz—is the tipping point of a nearly decade-long trend of employment dissatisfaction. It may seem counterintuitive that U.S. workers are quitting their jobs at record rates, particularly while the new variants of COVID-19 pose a potential threat to the economy.
ECONOMY
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

5 Key Habits of Great Leaders

A great leader isn’t a great leader because they run their own company or department. Nor are they great because they excelled in their industry early on in their career or employed a team that fulfills all the needs of the business. All of that helps, of course, but those things just make someone a leader. What is it that makes them great?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
InformationWeek

Balancing Productivity & Job Satisfaction During the Great Resignation

The Great Resignation may be casting a shadow over your enterprise’s late-pandemic digital transformation and business acceleration plans as employees look for better opportunities or turn their hobbies into new careers. It’s a trend that may have you looking into employee wellness initiatives and even salary audits and adjustments in an effort to retain your top talent.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wages And Salaries#White Collar Workers#The Great Revolt#The Washington Post
The Monroe News

In the middle of The Great Resignation

We’ve all seen the signs. Now Hiring! Help Wanted! Apply now!. We’ve all been told, “we’re short-staffed” while waiting for service at a restaurant or store. It seems like every department store has a table just inside the doors, inviting customers to “Join our team!" So why is it that...
RETAIL
bravamagazine.com

Four Things Great Leaders Do

If you’re in a managerial position, the question of “what makes a great leader?” has probably crossed your mind at some point. We can all think back to good (and bad) managers we’ve had and pinpoint qualities that made them delightful or difficult to work for. But a great leader...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HRmagazine.co.uk

‘Perfect storm’ responsible for Great Resignation

Research by HR technology firm Ceridian has similarly shown that nearly all (80%) of UKI workers are feeling some form of burnout after two years of the pandemic. The top three catalysts for burnout were reported as being increased workloads (49%), mental health challenges (34%) and pressure to meet deadlines (32%).
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
pymnts

Is the ‘Great Resignation’ a Myth or Reality?

While much has been made of “the great resignation,” or the phenomenon this year of workers everywhere quitting their jobs en masse, a piece from The Economist doesn’t think it’s quite all it’s cracked up to be. According to the piece, America and Britain are the places where it’s easiest...
ECONOMY
citywatchla.com

The Great Resignation: It's a Real Thing, and Long Overdue

In particular, middle managers are behind this Great Resignation. Resignations are highest in the tech and health care industries--due to the pandemic, increased workloads and burnout without any realistic increase in pay in benefits have caused too many to question whether or not to stay employed, so they just leave.
LOS ANGELES, CA
benefitspro.com

How to combat the Great Resignation and retain top talent

The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching and unforeseen consequences in all aspects of society – one of the most prevalent being the workplace. Virtually overnight, companies needed to quickly and efficiently pivot to embrace a remote workforce and establish a completely new way of operating their business with their employees being the most crucial component to ongoing success. Although drastic, this change was not entirely negative, as it proved many employees could successfully handle working remotely, leaving them with more time to spend with family, less time commuting, and ultimately a better work-life balance.
ECONOMY
devops.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ in DevOps? Bah, Humbug

Like me, you have probably heard a lot about the “Great Resignation” lately. I’ll admit—at first I did not think it had anything to with tech jobs, especially not DevOps or cybersecurity jobs. After all, there aren’t many workers in those fields who aren’t well-paid (though, of course, when it comes to pay, it’s all relative).
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

What is 'The Great Resignation'? An expert explains

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The Great Resignation is a phenomenon that describes record numbers of people leaving their jobs after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Companies now have to navigate the ripple effects of the pandemic...
RETAIL
Hr Morning

In the Great Resignation, don’t forget executives’ wellness

The current retention crisis is well documented. A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, following another 4 million in July. HR and benefits leaders are working hard to reduce turnover and to fill vacancies. Companies are rushing to offer wellness programs. Some like Nike, LinkedIn, Bumble, and...
HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

‘Great Resignation' Might Not Be As Great As It Was Months Ago

The so-called “great resignation” might no longer be as great, according to new figures from the U.S. Department of Labor. Over the last year or so, many people have left their jobs in search of better opportunities, more pay and a greater sense of fulfillment. For the first...
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Union battles at Amazon and Starbucks are hot news – which can only be good for the labor movement

Union drives have suddenly become hot news. In a closely watched Nov. 29, 2021, decision, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Amazon had committed serious violations of federal labor law during a union campaign at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. In the decision, the NLRB attacked Amazon’s “flagrant disregard” for election rules, saying it “essentially hijacked the process.” The online retail giant won the union vote, held earlier this year, by a 2-1 margin but will now be forced into a do-over election. Meanwhile in Buffalo, New York, baristas at Starbucks voted to unionize on Dec. 9, making them the...
LABOR ISSUES
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy