Update – suspect in custody for fatal hit and run crash

The following release is from the Cherry Hill Police Department. Cherry Hill Police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian accident which occurred on Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 25, 2021 at approximately 7:10 p.m. A female pedestrian was crossing Route 70 in the area of the Garden State Park shopping complex. The female was crossing the westbound lanes and was struck by a dark colored vehicle near the center median. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling Route 70 west. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Grimaldi #356 at (856)432-8835 or Officer E. Gibbs #387 at (856) 432-8860. Tips can be received anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on the following link- Submit an anonymous web tip. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your me.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO