Cherry Hill, NJ

Update – suspect in custody for fatal hit and run crash

By Submitted Content
 3 days ago
The following release is according to the Cherry Hill Police Department. On Dec. 3, 2021 Michael R. Rodgers Jr., 29, of Philadelphia, PA...

The Cherry Hill Sun

Police seek witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run vehicle pedestrian accident

The following release is from the Cherry Hill Police Department. Cherry Hill Police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian accident which occurred on Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 25, 2021 at approximately 7:10 p.m. A female pedestrian was crossing Route 70 in the area of the Garden State Park shopping complex. The female was crossing the westbound lanes and was struck by a dark colored vehicle near the center median. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling Route 70 west. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Grimaldi #356 at (856)432-8835 or Officer E. Gibbs #387 at (856) 432-8860. Tips can be received anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on the following link- Submit an anonymous web tip. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your me.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

A good Samaritan finds himself in need of help

Glassboro resident Matthew Mullen was on his last pizza delivery down Kings Highway near Elkins Road on Nov. 6 when he saw an elderly man who had fallen in the street. The 27-year-old stopped his car to help, as did a mother and son nearby who called an ambulance. When Mullen turned to get his phone out of the car, his vehicle had been stolen.
GLASSBORO, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
ABOUT

Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

