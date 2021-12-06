The Ashes: Joe Root says how side manage 'very unique' build-up will be key

Perth was axed Monday as host of the potentially pivotal fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England, because of tough Covid rules which require players to spend 14 days in quarantine. A decision on the new venue for the Test, scheduled to start on January 14, is yet to be made with Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney all keen to host. It means that Perth will go without a Test for the second year running after also missing out last season due to Covid, which robbed it of a proposed historic first Test between Australia and Afghanistan. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to stage the fifth men's Ashes Test at Perth Stadium," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley, ahead of the start of the Ashes in Brisbane on Wednesday.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO