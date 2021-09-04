ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Atlas V 551 : STP-3 : CC SLC-41 : 7 December 2021 (09:04 UTC)

 3 days ago

Re: Atlas V 551 : STP-3 : CC SLC-41 : 7 December 2021 (09:04 UTC) Space Test Program 3 Weather Forecast: 80% Chance Favorable.

Soyuz-2.1a - Soyuz MS-20 - 8 December 2021 (07:38 UTC)

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano are safely in orbit
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com won SpaceNews Awards 2021

SpaceX is often praised for being open about the development of its Starship launch vehicle in Texas, but that is not the full picture. The company shares little official information about progress on Starship, with most of the details coming from tweets or other comments by founder Elon Musk. Instead, that openness refers to the fact that much of SpaceX's work in Boca Chica is done outdoors, able to be tracked by anyone with the ability and interest— and patience—to keep tabs on vehicle and launch site construction work.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Florida State
NASA

Live Coverage Begins for STP-3

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket stands ready for liftoff at Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) for the U.S. Space Force's (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission, which hosts NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) and the NASA-U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Ultraviolet Spectro-Coronagraph (UVSC) Pathfinder.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceFlight Insider

ULA’s Atlas V rocket lofts STP-3 mission for US Space Force

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket took to the skies from Florida to launch the STP-3 mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command. Liftoff took place at 5:19 a.m. EST (09:04 UTC) Dec. 7, 2021, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Launch was postponed from Nov. 9 due to a spacecraft processing issue and from Dec. 5 because of a kerosene leak in ground storage equipment.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Legit Reviews

Atlas V Fuel Leak Delays Launch

United Launch Alliance is gearing up to launch an Atlas V rocket early this morning. The launch is currently scheduled for 5:19 AM EST after being delayed due to a fuel leak. The fuel leak caused a two-day delay. The mission, STP-3, was originally scheduled for launch on Sunday, December...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

Another island off the coast of Mexico is Tiburon. It is also the largest island in the Gulf of California and the largest in Mexico. The extremely arid land is uninhabited except for a few military objects. It was declared a sanctuary in 1963 by President Adolfo Lopez Mateos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#United Launch Alliance#Rocket Launch#Utc#Stp#Slc#Ula#Ccsfs#Dod#Lcrd#Uvsc#Nasa Television
NASASpaceFlight.com

Commercial LEO Destinations Development

Where is the requirement that crew vehicles for private space platforms must be Certified by NASA?. I'm not saying there isn't a requirement, I am just looking for where the requirement is published. As an example, can Soyuz be used at a private station?.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

Did he say that rocket was absolutely 100% carbon composite? Even the feet?. He didn't say it that (and many parts like the engines would not be), so I suspect the feet bottoms and dampening system will be metal. And although I like fixed legs, the heat from the engines will significant (more than the re-entry heat?), so they'll need some significant heat shielding on the inside and bottom of the leg.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Flight crew assignments

NASA has assigned Jessica Watkins to the Crew-4 mission, set to launch on a Crew Dragon spacecraft in April 2022. She joins NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines, and ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti. Watkins and Hines are the 3rd and 4th class of 2017 astronauts to fly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
NASASpaceFlight.com

ULA set to launch Atlas V on long duration mission for Space Force

ULA (United Launch Alliance) is preparing for the 90th launch of an Atlas V rocket and their fifth and final mission of 2021. Launching from SLC-41 (Space Launch Complex 41) in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the STP-3 mission will loft two experimental satellites for the United States Space Force.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX F9 : Starlink 4-3 : CCSFS SLC-40 : 2 December 2021 (23:12 UTC)

Group 4-1 was supposed to be deployed in 339 x 212 km orbit according to pre-launch SupTLEs, while Group 4-3 was deployed in 440 x 425 km orbit (no difference in inclination, 53.2 deg). I don't know the dV difference (and the resulting mass-to-orbit difference) between these orbits, but this may be another reason.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

Booster 5 was moved out of the High Bay
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

United Launch Alliance to Launch STP-3 Mission in Support of National Security

Mission will be a direct injection to Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) and longest mission to date. CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 (ULA PR) – A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is in final preparations to launch the Space Test Program (STP)-3 mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command. The launch is on track for Dec. 5, 2021 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is planned for 4:04 a.m. EST.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

Atlas V rocket launches from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – After a few delays, United Launch Alliance launched an Atlas V rocket Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral. The launch of the Space Test Program-3 mission took place at 5:19 a.m. after delays due to an issue with the fuel storage system, ULA said.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
IFLScience

NASA Forgives Jeff Bezos, Chooses Blue Origin To Design New Space Stations

NASA's plans to develop next-generation commercial space stations by the end of the decade have taken another step forward, as it has awarded three companies with lucrative contracts to design the International Space Station's (ISS) successors. Surprisingly to some, one of those companies is Blue Origin, generally assumed not to be in NASA's good books after a tumultuous year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

As a former national team cyclist who'd fix her own bikes, and before that as a child helping out on her family's cattle farm, NASA trainee astronaut Christina Birch has plenty of experience working with her hands. With America's sights now set on returning to the Moon -- this time establishing long-term habitats -- Birch is dreaming big: "If I could assist the mission in any way, by helping build something on the Moon, that would be super cool," she told AFP. The 35-year-old is one of ten new recruits announced by the US space agency this week, the latest members of what it calls the "Artemis generation," named for the Artemis program to put American boots on lunar soil later this decade, and later on to Mars. Selected from a competitive field of 12,000 applicants, their diverse profiles have been picked with the goal of accomplishing humankind's toughest exploration missions to date.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to full operation after more than a month of interruptions due to communication trouble with the orbiting observatory, NASA said Tuesday. The historic space telescope, which has revealed startling images of stars, galaxies and other space objects since 1990, sent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

