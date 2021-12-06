ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Here's how much snow fell during the weekend winter winter storm in Minnesota

By Joe Nelson
 6 days ago
Dec 6, 2021

North-central Minnesota was pounded with more than 10 inches of snow on Sunday, with the Highway 2 corridor being the bullseye from Devils Lake in North Dakota all the way to just west of Duluth, with even higher totals in the Arrowhead and along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Bemidji got rocked with 14 inches of snow. Grand Forks picked up 8.5 inches, while Duluth just missed out on the biggest totals with a still-solid 4-8 inches of snow, which varied throughout parts of the city.

The snowfall winner, as of reports that were in by 6:30 a.m. Monday, is Finland, Minnesota, which picked up 16 inches of snow.

With fresh reports along the North Shore perhaps yet to be reported, some higher totals are still possible. But for now, here's the snowfall leaderboard, according to the National Weather Service.

  • 16 inches - Finland
  • 15 inches- Chisholm
  • 14 inches - Bemidji, Hibbing
  • 12 inches - Britt, Cherry, Gilbert, Iron Junction, Silver Bay, Virginia
  • 11.8 inches - Aurora
  • 11 inches - Coleraine, Eveleth, Keewatin, Taconite, Two Harbors
  • 10.5 inches - Crookston, McKinley, Makinen
  • 10.3 inches - Stony Brook
  • 10 inches - Embarrass
  • 9.5 inches - Lake George
  • 9 inches - Grand Rapids
  • 8.5 inches - East Grand Forks, Fosston, Shevlin
  • 8 inches - Blackberry, Mentor, Snow Bank Lake
  • 7 inches - Brainerd, Pine River, Tower, Wadena, Verndale
  • 6.9 inches - NWS Duluth
  • 6 inches - Babbitt, Detroit Lakes, Frazee, Halstad, Menahga, Park Rapids, Red Lake Falls
  • 5.5 inches - Aitkin, Fergus Falls

MSP Airport got 1.1 inches of snow while the I-94 corridor from St. Cloud through the northern suburbs picked up 2-3 inches of snow.

You can find the full snow reports list and map from the weather service right here.

Related
Bring Me The News

12+ inches of snow expected to hammer southern Minnesota, parts of Twin Cities

A foot or more of snow is forecast to pummel parts of Minnesota on Friday and even the south metro could get in on some of the crazy snow totals. As of this writing (it's 7:30 a.m.), a narrow band of snow has developed in southern Minnesota. That snow will move to the north and reach the metro area by about 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. When the storm is all said and done, 7-12 inches could pile up in Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

NWS increases snow amounts forecast for Winter Storm Atticus in Minnesota

Winter Storm Atticus – it is the first named winter storm of the season – will dump up to a foot of snow across southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin on Friday. The Twin Cities could be on the receiving end of 6+ inches of snow as the storm track has maintained its northward shift, prompting the National Weather Service to add Hennepin and Ramsey counties to the winter storm watch.
MINNESOTA STATE
