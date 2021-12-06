ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigil: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Submarine Thriller Series (Watch)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVigil has its premiere date on Peacock. After airing in the UK in August and September, the series will now air on the U.S. streaming service on December 23rd. Starring Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Adam James,...

womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Suranne Jones Investigates a Murder On Board a Submarine in “Vigil”

“How are you with confined spaces?” Suranne Jones is asked in a new trailer for “Vigil.” The thriller sees the “Gentleman Jack” actress playing Amy Silva, a detective tasked with investigating the death of a sailor on board a nuclear submarine. Originally written off as an accidental overdose, it quickly becomes apparent that the death is the result of foul play.
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Peacock’s VIGIL Series Starring Rose Leslie

Peacock has released these official key art and trailer for VIGIL series which premieres Thursday, December 23, 2021. When a crew member is found dead on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, police in Scotland are called in to investigate. The catch? The UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva must go aboard to begin an investigation. Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy’s questioning, a new threat overshadows her inquiry.
tvseriesfinale.com

Called to the Wild: Nat Geo Reveals Premiere Date for Survival Series (Watch)

Called to the Wild has a premiere date on National Geographic. The competition series will follow three pairs of humans and dogs as they work together for 10 days in the outdoors. The pair that not only survives but thrives wins the competition. National Geographic Channel revealed more about the...
MLive.com

How to Watch “Queen of the Universe” series premiere

Queen of the Universe premieres today, exclusively on Paramount+. Join a host Graham Norton and a talented group of queens for an all-drag, all-singing competition. Queen of the Universe invites drag queens from all around the world to come together and compete for $250,000 and the title of Queen of the Universe. Executive produced by the iconic RuPaul, this high-stakes test of stage presence, vocal prowess, and performance ability is the first of its kind. Join these global drag queens as they sing their wigs off, hoping to impress judges Leona Lewis, Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, and Vanessa Williams.
ComicBook

Amazon's Jack Reacher Series Sets Premiere Date With First Trailer

The first trailer for Reacher starring Alan Ritchson reveals when the series will make its debut on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, and will officially premiere on Friday, February 4, 2022 with all eight episodes, available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Ritchson portrays Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
98.1 KHAK

‘American Idol’ Sets Season 20 Premiere Date

The next search for America's next superstar is almost here. So, when does Season 20 of American Idol start?. Look for Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry to return as judges when the new season premieres on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 8PM ET. The nationwide talent search will...
92.9 NIN

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion picture), MacGruber has gotten his own streaming series. In classic MacGruber fashion, much of the film’s cast has returned for the series, including Will Forte as the Grubes, Kristen Wiig as his love interest, Vicki St. Elmo, and Ryan Phillippe as his straight-laced sidekick Dixon Piper. The actor who played MacGruber’s boss, Powers Boothe, sadly passed away in 2017, so Laurence Fishburne is his new military advisor. And the show’s new villain is Billy Zane as “Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a name that is not funny in any way whatsoever.
tvseriesfinale.com

AP Bio: Cancelled; No Season Five for Peacock TV Series

AP Bio has been axed once again. Peacock canceled the comedy series after two seasons. The series aired two seasons on NBC before it was canceled. Starring Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell, the series follows Jack Griffin (Howerton) who returns home and becomes an AP Biology teacher.
tvseriesfinale.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Renewal Announced for AMC TV Series

Morgan’s group will return and continue to fight for their survival on AMC. The cable channel has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season. A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
tvseriesfinale.com

Power Book II: Ghost: Season Three Renewal Announced for Sequel Series on Starz

Tariq’s life is likely to get even more complicated. Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a third season on Starz. Brett Mahoney will serve as showrunner and production will get underway early next year. Season two is currently being released and is the highest-rated show on the cable channel after three airings.
tvseriesfinale.com

Dollface: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed for Hulu Comedy Series

Dollface is returning next year. Hulu has announced that season two of the comedy series created by Jordan Weiss will launch in February. The first season of 10 episodes was released back in November 2019. Starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky, Connor Hines, Beth Grant, Brianne...
Cleveland.com

How to watch ‘TrollsTopia’ Season 5 on Peacock: Premiere date, cast, trailer

The “Trolls” are back, and better than ever in a new season, coming to Peacock Kids. “TrollsTopia” Season 5 premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 9. The kid-friendly series shows the characters going to school, fitting in with the “rocker” Troll crowd and learning valuable lessons along the way. Inspired by the beloved DreamWorks films, “TrollsTopia” picks up after the Trolls return to their land of magic.
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Official Release Date For Peacock’s WOLF LIKE ME Series

Peacock streaming service has released this key art and official date announcement for WOLF LIKE ME series starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad which premieres Thursday, January 13, 2021. Are you ready for #WolfLikeMe? Mary and Gary can’t wait to meet you on January 13! Streaming soon on @PeacockTV and...
