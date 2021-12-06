Story Time: My Stupid Brain Tricked Me Into Thinking I Was Having A Stroke

I managed to get my starter tripling so I figured it was time to attempt another bake. It's looking good but not quite right yet. Good ferment/sour notes in it, but the crumb was not as even as I'd like. I was having to do a lot of adjusting of times on the fly and having to go by feel. We are just coming out of a cold snap where I am and the temperature in the house has not been consistent as well as being pretty cold at night in particular.

