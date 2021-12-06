ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy Center honors creative excellence in the arts at annual gala

By Elizabeth Blair
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
This year's Kennedy Center honorees Joni Mitchell, Bette Mider, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels and Justino Díaz were celebrated this weekend with a reception at The White House, a medallion ceremony at The Library of Congress and a splashy, black-tie event at the performing arts center's Opera House. The tributes and performances...

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

