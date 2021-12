Last year at this time I was running back and forth to NYU with my daughter Johanna who was struggling with symptoms of a shunt malfunction. While I was grateful it was December 2020 and not March 2020, it was still a struggle to deal with the emergency room, surgeries, and hospitalizations in the midst of a pandemic. Three brain surgeries later, we arrived home on Christmas Day to a house filled with festivity and light. By the grace of God, we were able to celebrate the Christmas season at home.

FESTIVAL ・ 4 DAYS AGO