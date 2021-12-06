ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Basketball Roundup

By Todd Hamilton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTariq Silver had a career high 20 points as Austin Peay routed Milligan College 98-55 at the Dunn Center Sunday. The Governors improved to 4-3 and return to action next Saturday at North Florida. Women’s Scores: 16th ranked Kentucky ran past Merrimack College 96-50. Rhyne Howard led the...

Rutgers basketball: Ron Harper Jr. sparks win over Clemson in NCAA Tournament rematch

PISCATAWAY — Ron Harper Jr. pulled up from darn near Dunellen, about 28 feet from the bucket, and drilled a straightaway 3-pointer that sent 6,500 Rutgers basketball fans into an all-out frenzy. Clemson coach Brad Brownell called a timeout and Harper, normally one of the Scarlet Knights’ more stoic players, waved his arms to the crowd, imploring everyone to keep the pedal floored. ...
SPORTS BRIEFS 12/6/21

The top four seeds in the College Football Playoff will meet in games on New Year’s Eve. The Cotton Bowl in Dallas will have top seed Alabama meeting fourth seed Cincinnati at 2:30 pm Central, followed by second seed Michigan and third seed Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami at 6:30 Central time.
MLB
The Tennessean

Master P says son Hercy Miller leaving Tennessee State basketball because of lack of medical resources

Master P is committed to levelling the playing field for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but for now his son Hercy Miller is transferring from the Tennessee State basketball program because of what the hip-hop mogul believes is a lack of medical resources within the athletics department.  Master P, whose name is Percy Miller, said his son did not receive proper medical attention after suffering a hip injury in the Tigers' first game of the season Nov. 9 against Alabama A&M, and...
NBA
John Calipari
Austin Peay
Rhyne Howard
UK wins, but UT and Vanderbilt both lose OT games Tuesday

Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds as Kentucky defeated Southern University 76-64. The 10th ranked Wildcats also got 14 points from TyTy Washington in improving to 7-1. Kentucky plays at Notre Dame Saturday with pregame at 2:30 on Lite Rock 98.7 and lite987whop.com. 13th ranked...
BASKETBALL
Tyra announces resignation as U of L athletic director

Reports out of Louisville indicate Vince Tyra has turned in his resignation as athletic director at Louisville. This comes after the U of L Board of Trustees yesterday voted to let him out of his contract in order to take the AD’s job at Florida State, however, a report earlier in the day indicated he had turned that offer down. U of L has not named an interim AD.
SPORTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi Named Finalist For Eddie Robinson Coach Of The Year Award

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. Narduzzi’s being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record. The team recently won its first ACC Championship, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 last weekend in Charlotte. Pitt will face Michigan State on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The full list of finalists includes the following other coaches: Blake Anderson, Utah State Dave Aranda, Baylor Luke Fickell. Cincinnati Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Billy Napier, Louisiana Nick Saban, Alabama Kalani Sitake, BYU Kirby Smart, Georgia Jeff Traylor, UTSA Mel Tucker, Michigan State Kyle Whittingham, Utah
PITTSBURGH, PA

