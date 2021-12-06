KCIEDC Steadying READI Project Initiatives

FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Board of Supervisors paved the way for the second phase of NorthPoint Development’s massive redevelopment at the former U.S. Steel site. The board, during its November meeting, unanimously approved a minor subdivision to create a 63.5-acre parcel at 300 River Road, which is part of the newly named Keystone Trade Center. A NorthPoint represenative said the developer had purchased the former Gamesa property, which amounts to 90 acres at the center of the 1,800-acre property. In order to sell a portion of the property, NorthPoint needed to subdivide the property. The subdivision will also serve to relocate South Port Road.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO