Knox County, IN

KCIEDC Steadying READI Project Initiatives

wzdm.com
 3 days ago

The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation is among those working on the READI project. READI is a state...

www.wzdm.com

wzdm.com

Knox, Daviess County Adds Covid-19 Cases

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday that Knox County had 16 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths since the department’s last report. Knox County’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 10.6%. In Daviess County, there are 31 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19...
INDIANA STATE
wzdm.com

Princeton Gets 50-Thousand Planning Dollars from State

The City of Princeton is among eleven Indiana locations to receive dollars from the state of Indiana. The state’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs — or OCRA — gave Princeton $50,000 to help with asset assessment, and assessment of current needs. Princeton was one of six...
INDIANA STATE
wzdm.com

KC Commissioners Approve Nearly $2 Million for Road Project

The Knox County Commissioners approved a nearly $1.9 million bid for a County road project. The surface maintenance project will be done starting in the spring of next year. The project will result in over 24,000 tons of surface asphalt being used in the project. E & B Paving had...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Knox County, IN
State
Indiana State
Knox County, IN
Government
wzdm.com

Indiana Sen. Young Demanding Action on Supply Chain Issues

Indiana Senator Todd Young is demanding action from President Biden on the supply chain issues across the U.S. Young wants the President to testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation on what is being done. In a letter, Young also points to his “Drive Safe Act”,...
INDIANA STATE
wzdm.com

Gibson County Factory Earns State Grant

Gibson County’s Prodigy Mold & Tool has received a $150,000 state grant for an advanced manufacturing platform. Prodigy Mold & Tool makes plastic injection molds and tools for automotive, electronics, and consumer goods. The funding comes from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The latest round sent out $3.6 million...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Re-Closure of Washington Avenue in Place for Utility Work

A re-closure of Washington Avenue from Niblack Boulevard to Emison Avenue will stay in place for a while. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the re-closure is part of utility work connected with the Washington Avenue project. Mayor Yochum expects other utility related closures in the next year on Washington Avenue, and connected to another high profile City project — the Main Street project.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

KCCF Gets 500 Dollar Grant for Cub League Diamond Renovation

The Vincennes Cub League recently received a $500 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation through the Knox Gives Grants Program. The program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $500 grants to local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation’s most recent grant recommendation was made by Greg Cardinal...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
#Readi
sullivan-times.com

Wabash River RDA presents to IEDC on West Central Indiana’s READI proposal for nearly $300 million in projects

The Wabash River Regional Development Authority presented to the Indiana. Economic Development Corporation on the region’s READI proposal recently. Earlier this fall, the Wabash River RDA submitted a comprehensive proposal. for projects totaling nearly $300 million for West Central Indiana. Through the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, the. Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
wzdm.com

Knox County’s Kellie Streeter IACC Treasurer for Next Year

Knox County Commissioner Kellie Streeter has been named as secretary of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners. The honor came during the recent I-A-C-C conference in Indianapolis. Brown County Commissioner Diana Biddle wil serve as the group’s president for the next year, with Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heibrandt as vice-president,...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Plans Continue for Water Tank Construction on Vincennes’ East Side

Engineering plans continue for a new City water tank on the east side of Vincennes, near Lincoln High School. The tank would be the fifth in the city; it is designed to provide for expected growth in that part of Vincennes. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie says the...
VINCENNES, IN
kingstonthisweek.com

Town of Petawawa initiates renaming project for Indian Diamond Park

PETAWAWA — The Town has embarked upon the renaming initiative project for the renaming of Indian Diamond Park and is currently looking for community feedback. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Residents can provide feedback by taking an electronic survey at the Town...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
whvoradio.com

Targeting Electric Vehicle Market, SWK EDC Announces ‘Charged & Ready’ Initiative

With the recent announcement of electric vehicle projects from Ford/SK Innovation in Elizabethtown and Stanton, Tennessee, one part of the country now finds itself grounded and prepared to be the conduit for new jobs and infrastructure regarding the booming industry. It’s the counties of Trigg, Christian and Todd, and Monday...
CARS
Paducah Sun

North Marshall Water District ready for improvement project

BENTON — The North Marshall Water District is preparing to initiate a water system improvement project that will focus on replacing approximately 8.3 miles of water mains and related appurtenances. Areas included in the project are mains along sections with a history of main breaks including KY 1422, Griggstown Road,...
BENTON, KY
Reporter

NorthPoint readies second phase of 1,800-acre redevelopment project in Bucks County

FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Board of Supervisors paved the way for the second phase of NorthPoint Development’s massive redevelopment at the former U.S. Steel site. The board, during its November meeting, unanimously approved a minor subdivision to create a 63.5-acre parcel at 300 River Road, which is part of the newly named Keystone Trade Center. A NorthPoint represenative said the developer had purchased the former Gamesa property, which amounts to 90 acres at the center of the 1,800-acre property. In order to sell a portion of the property, NorthPoint needed to subdivide the property. The subdivision will also serve to relocate South Port Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBCMontana

Missoula committee approves Affordable Housing Trust Fund allocation rules

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund is an innovative approach to combating the city’s housing crisis. The fund will be used to create new housing options or preserve existing ones. How to use the fund is a question Missoula’s Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee has...
MISSOULA, MT
wzdm.com

Booster Vaccines Still Available Through KC Health Department

The Knox County Health Department is still receiving many requests for booster shots in light of a re-occurrence of Covid-19. The shots are being delivered at the County Health Department at 305 South Fifth Street in Vincennes. Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford reminds everyone the boosters have...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

LTC in Robinson Cleared to Start New Rec Center

The Crawford County, Illinois Recreation Center and Illinois Eastern Community College have finalized the terms for the transfer of funds to start construction on a new recreation center on the campus of Lincoln Trail College. Construction work on the new facility will begin in the early spring and is expected...
ROBINSON, IL

