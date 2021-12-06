ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Roof collapses on 3 firefighters in south Minneapolis

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Three Minneapolis firefighters were injured when a roof collapsed on them as they battled a house fire on Sunday evening.

The fire happened at a home located on the 5500 block of South 32nd Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m., and during the operation, the department said a "Partial porch collapsed" in the back of the home "on top of three firefighters."

"All firefighters have been rescued and are being transported to local hospital for minor injuries," the department announced in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen told KSTP-TV a support beam holding up the single-story home had fallen, resulting in a "large section" of roofing to fall and trap the firefighters.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze and additional crews and equipment were called, with the fire department then able to put out the bulk of the fire, search the home and give it an all clear.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross is now assisting two adults, two kids and the family's cats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

