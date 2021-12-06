Longtime GOP senator and 1996 presidential nominee, Bob Dole, dies at 98

Fox News has released a frigid statement on veteran Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace’s departure for CNN’s new streaming platform, CNN+. Wallace, 74, said he was “ready for a new adventure” at the end of his regular broadcast Sunday. The network’s statement on Wallace’s departure read, in full: “We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”

