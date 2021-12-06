ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brexit: Ireland to receive €920m for Brexit impact

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republic of Ireland is to receive €920m (£782m) from a European Commission fund which is designed to "mitigate the impact of Brexit". The Brexit Adjustment Reserve is available to all European Union (EU) member states "while ensuring a strong concentration on those most affected". The commission said Ireland...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

France vows to fight for every UK fishing licence as European deadline looms

France says it is waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and off Jersey, with last-gasp negotiations ongoing ahead of a European deadline, Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years and continue to poison relations between Britain and France, not because of their economic importance but because of their political resonance for both sides.Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters but France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says...
Reuters

U.S. became Britain's biggest finance customer in run up to Brexit

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States became Britain's biggest export market for financial services in the run up to Brexit, overtaking the European Union where sales shrank in 2020, TheCityUK lobby group said on Wednesday. Britain's financial sector was largely cut off from the EU - previously its...
AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
The Independent

Macron urges Britain to ease asylum measures, keep promises

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Britain on Thursday to make it easier for people to apply for asylum and harder to work illegally, to stem risky migration efforts across the English Channel after a recent deadly sinking.Macron also accused the British government of reneging on promises over fishing licenses and of betraying French-British friendship by signing a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Australia that sank a rival French contract.The British government “doesn’t do what it says," Macron told a news conference.The two countries “need to work together in good faith,” notably on migration, he said. Thousands of migrants...
AFP

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights. "We've never set a deadline. I recognise they (the EU) themselves have set one but it's not one we're working to," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters. Environment Secretary George Eustice was expected to hold talks with EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius on Friday, Downing Street said. At a previous meeting between the pair on November 24, Sinkevicius gave Britain a December 10 deadline to resolve the issue of licences sought by French fishermen, who complain that post-Brexit requirements are too onerous.
AFP

Nobel winner hits out at UK, France over Channel migrants

British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, the winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature, criticised on Tuesday the "inhumane" responses of the UK and French governments to the Channel migrant crisis. "There is something quite inhumane I think in the responses of these two governments, particularly I think of the British government," he said in an online press conference the day after receiving his Nobel winner's medal.
Roanoke Times

Gibson: Berlin emerges as economic powerhouse post-Brexit

BERLIN — Flying over Germany into Berlin, wind farms appear in every direction. Sometimes only five or six huge Mercedes-Benz-like blades slowly spin. Other times, fields or hills topped with 20 to 30 towers are seen capturing electric power from the breezes. Germany stands far ahead of all other European...
BBC

Brexit: No breakthrough in latest NI Protocol talks

The European Commission's Maroš Šefčovič has said it is "time to get medicines across the finish line" after holding talks with Lord Frost about the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mr Šefčovič had previously said it was his top priority to agree a deal to guarantee the supply of medicines from Great...
Daily Mail

Number 10 scrambles to play down claims Joe Biden is delaying removing tariffs on UK steel imports because of concerns about post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland

Downing Street today scrambled to play down claims that Joe Biden is delaying lifting tariffs on UK steel and aluminium imports because of Brexit concerns. The US administration is concerned that Britain's repeated threats to tear up post-Brexit border checks in Northern Ireland could endanger the peace process. The UK...
US News and World Report

Brexit Not a Factor in U.S.-UK Trade Deal Delay, U.S. Official Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. administration official on Thursday said the country's failure to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum has no connection to concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, rejecting a recent report. Former U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and...
Middletown Press

Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish governments expressed optimism Thursday that a thorny spat between the U.K. and the European Union over Northern Ireland trade can be resolved, but Ireland's top diplomat indicated that negotiations were likely to drag on into next year. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said...
BBC

NI Protocol 'hits economy compared with no Brexit'

The protocol could leave Northern Ireland's economy 2.6% smaller compared with a scenario in which the UK stayed in the EU, new analysis suggests. The economic hit could be halved with a major switch from GB to EU suppliers. The analysis was carried out by the Fraser of Allander Institute...
theloadstar.com

Brexit proves to be a boon for Ireland-Europe direct services

Brexit has proved to be a boon for shipping lines operating direct services between the Republic of Ireland (ROI) and continental Europe. According to new data from the Irish Maritime Development Office (IMDO), although ROI ro-ro volumes in the third quarter were virtually unchanged from the same period in 2019 (the most suitable period of comparison, given pre-Brexit stockpiling in Q3 20), the choice of route has changed dramatically.
The Independent

The only part of Brexit that’s working

Our exporters are having the time of their lives at the moment,” says Stephen Kelly, head of the lobby group Manufacturing NI – about, believe it or not, the Northern Ireland protocol. How can he say this when, on this side of the Irish Sea, we are bombarded with government...
FXStreet.com

Brexit: UK's Frost reiterates UK ready to trigger Article 16

Frost’s EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic also made comments earlier. He said that a decisive push was needed to ensure predictability. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Reuters

EU's Sefcovic says decisive push needed in N.Ireland Brexit talks

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said talks on Friday with Britain on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland focused on the supply of medicines and the need for a "push" to reach a solution. "A decisive push is needed to ensure predictability." the vice president...
newschain

Brexit: Gaps between UK and EU on Northern Ireland remain ‘significant’

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said a “significant” gap remains between the UK and the European Union after talks aimed at resolving issues surrounding Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements ended in disappointment. The Tory peer repeated a threat to unilaterally scrap some of the rules governing trade after no breakthroughs were...
BBC

Brexit: UK and EU to meet for more Northern Ireland Protocol talks

The UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič will meet again later. They will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes as the president of Northern Ireland's Chamber of Commerce said there must be greater focus on...
Reuters

Immigration to UK slumped in 2020 due to COVID and Brexit

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Net immigration to Britain fell by almost 90% last year to its lowest level since 1993 due to the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit, official figures showed on Thursday. The Office for National Statistics released a first provisional estimate showing that 34,000 more people moved...
