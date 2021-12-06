CT Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s....

