CT Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s....
Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the. mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to. 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...
