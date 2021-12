SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo announced on Facebook they will be unveiling the Alamo Palisade next Friday, December 17. The Alamo says the new exhibit will be outdoors and feature a recreation of the Palisade that was used during the battle of the Alamo along with a cannon replica. The Palisade would have run from the Church to the southeast corner of the battlefield in what is now Alamo Plaza.

