Texas State

'It was amazing' | Manatee pulled from Texas City industrial canal finally getting medical treatment

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — A distressed manatee is getting much-needed medical treatment after it was rescued from an industrial canal in Texas City over the weekend, according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network. The nonprofit organization as well as SeaWorld rescue teams were out Friday removing the manatee from...

