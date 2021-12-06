ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It’s Normal' - Luis Diaz' Agent on Links to Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
 6 days ago

In a recent interview, Luis Diaz' agent has spoken out about the high profile clubs being linked with his player this january.

One player who is being linked with a move to Anfield this season is FC Porto's Luis Diaz.

The Colombian winger put his name firmly on the map this summer in the Copa America where he was tied with Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot.

Diaz is currently the top goalscorer in the Primeira Liga with 10 goals for the Portuguese side too.

Recent Links to Liverpool

Pipe Sierra, a reliable journalist when it comes to Colombian players, has recently claimed that Liverpool have 'directly' asked about signing Diaz.

He also claims that despite Diaz having an €80million release clause with Porto, if a €50million offer comes in then Porto would sit down and negotiate the sale of Diaz.

Luis Diaz' Agent Speaks About His Transfer

In a recent interview with Rádio Renascença, Diaz' agent, Carlos Van Strahalen, said it is 'normal' for big clubs to be linked with the Colombian.

"It’s normal. If a player plays well, if he starts to stand out, if the majority considers him the best player in the Portuguese League, if he’s the top scorer and is making a high-level Champions League, that interest is normal."

