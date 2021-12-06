Brazil’s crop-weather hits a 30-year dryness mark

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 14 cents per bushel * Wheat fell overnight as favorable conditions across the southern hemisphere ease supply concerns amid strong global demand. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract dropped to its 50-day moving average overnight, its lowest since Nov. 30. * U.S. exporters sold 239,900 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 2, up from the previous week, but down 27% from the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 50,000 to 400,000 million tonnes. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 22.1 million tonnes of wheat in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, up from its previous estimate of 20.4 million tonnes. * Brazil's 2021/2022 wheat crop is expected to reach 7.811 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 7.689 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 6.235 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 13-1/2 cents at $7.81 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 13-1/4 cents lower at $7.98-3/4, and MGEX March spring wheat was down 7-1/4 cents at $10.28 a bushel. CORN - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn futures were mostly unchanged overnight, ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report. * Exporters sold 1,132,500 tonnes of corn the week ended Dec. 2, up 11% from the previous week and 2% above the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 600,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Brazil's 2021/2022 corn crop is expected to reach 117.181 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 116.712 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 87.049 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * Argentine corn farmers are set for a late season planting blitz to avoid possible dryness over the months ahead, a strategy expected to propel both a record harvest and record exports. * March corn last traded 1/2 cent lower at $5.86-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Soybeans dipped overnight, pressured by a strengthening Brazilian soybean crop forecast, though strong export sales eased losses. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract dipped below its 20-day moving average overnight. * Exporters sold 280,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations; 140,000 tonnes for the 2021/2022 marketing year and 140,000 tonnes for the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to reach 142.789 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 142.009 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 137.321 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * Exporters sold 1,637,900 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 2, up 54% from the previous week and 27% more than the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 1 million to 1.7 million tonnes. * January soybeans last traded 6-1/2 cents lower at $12.54-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)

