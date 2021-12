Jazz Age architect Ralph Walker designed several of New York City’s most beautiful Art Deco buildings, but perhaps none are more beloved than the old Barclay-Vesey Building, completed in 1926. Serving as headquarters to New York Telephone and then Verizon, the 32-story building survived the September 11th attacks (albeit with a lot of damage that cost $1.4 billion to fix) and remains one of the most striking facades in the Financial District, with its vertical piers designed as buttresses, setbacks at upper floors, and elaborate ornamentation. The building, renamed 100 Barclay Street, has now been converted to private luxury residences with offices on the lower floors.

