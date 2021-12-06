Morning Bag Skate: 12-6-21

The Chicago Blackhawks made a minor roster move on Thursday afternoon, sending Chad Krys to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Kurtis Gabriel. The photo choice for Gabriel used above offers insight to how Gabriel’s season is going, as he did not play a game with the Maple Leafs after signing with the team during free agency in July. Gabriel’s last NHL time came with the San Jose Sharks in the prior season, when he registered no points in 11 games while averaging 7:40 of ice time — although he did rack up 55 penalty minutes. In 49 career NHL games spread across four seasons, Gabriel has just two goals and five assists with 153 penalty minutes. He was originally a third-round pick (81st overall) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2013 NHL Draft. In 13 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season, Gabriel has one goal and one assist.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO