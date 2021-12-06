ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Bag Skate: 12-6-21

By Dave Melton
Second City Hockey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Islanders 2 (SCH) (Lighthouse Hockey) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) Dylan Strome’s future with the Blackhawks is still in doubt, but at least now he has a say in it (The Athletic) Patrick Kane enjoying plentiful ice...

The Chicago Blackhawks made a minor roster move on Thursday afternoon, sending Chad Krys to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Kurtis Gabriel. The photo choice for Gabriel used above offers insight to how Gabriel’s season is going, as he did not play a game with the Maple Leafs after signing with the team during free agency in July. Gabriel’s last NHL time came with the San Jose Sharks in the prior season, when he registered no points in 11 games while averaging 7:40 of ice time — although he did rack up 55 penalty minutes. In 49 career NHL games spread across four seasons, Gabriel has just two goals and five assists with 153 penalty minutes. He was originally a third-round pick (81st overall) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2013 NHL Draft. In 13 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season, Gabriel has one goal and one assist.
Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel. Krys, 23, has recorded 15 points in 64 American Hockey League games with the Rockford Icehogs, including one assist in eight contests this season. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
