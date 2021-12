The Houston Texans weren’t able to come away with the victory as they lost to the New York Jets 21-14 Sunday afternoon in Week 12 at NRG Stadium. Although the Texans tallied 157 yards total offense and 14 points in the first half, even leading the Jets by as many as 14-3 in the second quarter, Houston went scoreless in the second half and had 45 yards total offense. Throw in one first down in the second half, and the Texans were effectively stifled.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO