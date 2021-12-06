ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The best winter fragrance for men

By Adrian Clark
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTobacco has never been an easy sell when it comes to fragrance: it makes people think of ashtrays. This impression is not just unfair but wildly misguided, as tobacco leaf only smells smoky after it has been smoked. As a raw material in the hands of a master perfumier, it brings...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

The 15 Best Shampoos for Men

It’s not easy to write about the best shampoo for men, given that no two guys have the same needs for their hair. Couple that with the fact that shampoo, on its own, is a no go. You need to pair it with an excellent conditioner (typically, the brand you use will have a matching conditioner; it’s best you just stick with that, and always follow the washing with the conditioning). But when we break down the various washing needs of most men, it’s easier to spotlight the shampoos we love best — and those we wholeheartedly recommend for you.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

10 best men’s flannel shirts: Check out these winter wardrobe essentials

Layering up is key when the cold takes hold, and a thick flannel shirt is one of the best tools for the job.This brushed-cotton garment is known for its warmth, durability and style – a winning formula that has earned it a diverse following, from grizzled outdoorsmen to inner-city hipsters; gold-rush prospectors to Seattle grungers.The flannel shirt has remained steadfast over centuries, transcending time and trends. Today, it’s just as relevant as ever, and if there isn’t already at least one of them hanging proudly in your wardrobe, now is the perfect time to do something about it.How we tested...
themanual.com

The 10 Best Luxury Outerwear and Coats for Men

A good jacket or coat is not only a practical necessity when the weather turns cold, but it is also arguably the most essential style accessory. You might have great shoes, pants, shirts, and other wardrobe items, but—like Lebowski’s rug—the right jacket really ties everything together. To that end, we’re here to talk about the best luxury outerwear.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

The 18 Best Eyeglass Brands for Men

According to non-profit organization The Vision Council, 75-percent of American adults rely on vision correction — either glasses or contacts — each day. Of these more than 194 million adults, 85-percent choose glasses and 15-percent wear contacts, either exclusively or in tandem with their frames. But expect to see even more of both in years to come, researchers believe. Myopia (aka nearsightedness) impacted 1.4 billion people globally in 2016, The Vision Council reported. That number will likely reach over 5 billion by 2050, but we could get there even sooner, more recent studies suggest. Our hours of daily screen time multiplied exponentially during the pandemic, and overworked, blue light-battered eyes deteriorate.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Tom Ford
Mens Journal

Skin Serum Guide: The Best Picks for Men

The most basic skincare routine will likely include a cleanser and a moisturizer. But if you’re starting to see pesky dark spots or fine lines, those two products alone may not be delivering everything your skin needs. That’s where skin serum comes in. With their higher concentrations of active ingredients, serums let you customize your routine to address specific concerns. Do you want your skin to appear plumper or firmer? Look for serums featuring ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Are dark spots or hyperpigmentation a concern? Try formulations with vitamin C. Looking to improve your skin’s overall texture? Try a serum with retinol, also known as vitamin A.
SKIN CARE
chatelaine.com

The Best Cardigans To Shop This Winter

A cozy cardigan is a quick and easy way to add texture and personality to fall and winter outfits. This fall, we’ve got our eye on cable-knit button-ups, long coatigan-style sweaters and structured cardigans that double as blazers. Look for an eye-catching pattern or opt for a monochromatic look—it’s all about the mix when it comes to cold-weather layering.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Light Genderless Fragrances

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, The Bubble Collection has now officially launched its e-commerce shop. As CEO and co-founder Gregory Cole states, "The reason why we were so successful on Indiegogo was because there is a market out there craving our light and genderless scents. Gone are the days of heavy perfumes and colognes that invade the space of those around you."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

6 best men’s winter running tights: Keep warm on colder jogs

If you’re a fair-weather runner it’s likely that you’ll have never considered investing in a pair of running tights. But unlike running jackets, which only really come into their own on the coldest days, a good pair of running tights will come in handy from the milder mornings of autumn to the first signs of spring. How you wear a pair of running tights is down to personal preference. The majority of pairs are designed to be worn on their own, but if you find the idea of going out in skin-tight leggings somewhat revealing, then you can always wear...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fragrances#Dolce Gabbana#Private Blend#Viktor Rolf#Glass Vials#Funnel#Saunders Long#Saundersandlong Com
WYTV.com

Best wrangler jeans for men

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wrangler jeans for men were first produced in 1947 and have since enjoyed a very loyal following. This is largely thanks to their timeless, five-pocket style and hard-wearing construction, inspired by the rodeo culture of the southern United States. A...
APPAREL
WGNtv.com

Best men’s leather gloves

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With winter upon us, that means a wardrobe change with the sudden chill in the air. If you’re in the market for gloves this season, leather gloves are an excellent stylish and versatile option that can last you many years if you purchase a quality pair.
APPAREL
shop-eat-surf.com

Pacsun For All Fragrance Debuts

Today, Pacsun announced the expansion of its gender-neutral offerings with the release of Pacsun For All Fragrance, a brand-new scent created without gender in mind to further the retailer’s focus on inspiring inclusivity amongst its consumers, encouraging the expression of individuality. With gender-neutral being a growing category for the retailer,...
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Garden-Inspired Fragrances

Tyler, the Creator recently expanded his GOLF le FLEUR* brand with the introduction of a new fragrance called French Waltz. To create a rose-musk effect, the new scent combines moist jasmine petals and notes of mandarin, lychee, nashi pear, magnolia, and sandalwood, with mandarin, lychee, lychee and lychee. Per the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SPY

9 Best Synthetic Down Jackets for Men

Winter is now in full force and if you have already started to feel the impact of it, having a down jacket to add to your outerwear collection, might be one of the best investments you could make this season. To be clear, although downs jackets often use duck or geese feathers we are talking about synthetic down jackets, that can help you beat the chill whilst keeping your warm, feeling lighter on the body, and of course, not putting you in the stiff situation of making a decision between comfort and style. So if you are ready to embrace...
APPAREL
SPY

Protect Ya Neck This Winter With These Men’s Turtleneck Sweaters

The Fall/Winter 2021/2 fashion shows had more turtlenecks than a ski lodge. Turtleneck sweaters for men in every color you can think of were mixed into cold-weather style from the usual suspects like Prada, Dior, Jil Sander and Balenciaga. And they also popped up newer designer collections like A-Cold-Wall and Hed Mayner. What causes this chic resurgence? Welp, if a turtleneck sweater is stylish enough for James Bond, then fashion designers must’ve decided that the rest of the world needs to look as cool as Bond, too. Yes, turtlenecks are great for protecting your neck against freezing winds that swoop down...
APPAREL
Robb Report

With Bold Colors and Luxurious Fabrics, These New Brands Are Making Knitwear Fun Again

Last year’s lockdown illustrated what really becomes of idle hands. Some kneaded sourdough, others assembled puzzles, and many knitted, crocheted and macraméd the days away. From Bernie Sanders’s Inauguration Day mittens to Tom Daley’s poolside crafting at the Summer Olympics, knitting has gone from granny pastime to zeitgeisty fascination. Even if you didn’t take up the needles yourself, there’s a new guard of knitwear-focused brands reinvigorating homespun classics. Sweaters, long dismissed as sartorial backup singers, are now taking center stage. It’s not that the category has been reinvented so much as reappraised. While a beautiful cashmere sweater is perfectly nice, it’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Noah Cyrus Is Cozy for Thanksgiving with Miley Cyrus in Quilted Jacket and Yeezy Puffer Boots

Noah Cyrus proved that comfy outdoor style is equally as appropriate indoors—especially on Thanksgiving. While celebrating the holiday with big sister Miley Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus, the “July” singer dressed comfortably in a printed beige hoodie. Featuring anime graphics, the bold piece was layered beneath an olive green quilted bomber jacket. Cyrus paired the tops with a pair of printed pants, which included a pattern of tree trunks and fall foliage. The musician’s outfit was complete with silver rings, small hoop earrings and a pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by noah (@noahcyrus) When it came to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
perfumerflavorist.com

ånd Launches Påtch Fragrance

ånd has added to its sustainable perfume collection with Påtch, a patchouli-based all-day fragrance formulated with forest-friendly ingredients from Northern Sumatra. Påtch features Sumatran dark patchouli with oudh and osmanthus essential oils. Its scent notes include sweet earthiness, leather, floral, peach and apricot. It is available in 10 ml, 50...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Wild Choosing Winter Boots in $21 Leopard-Print Sweater & Skinny Jeans

Sometimes, even Jessica Simpson needs help choosing shoes—as seen in her latest Instagram post. Simpson took to social media to share her outfit ideas for a dinner date with her kids. The Footwear News cover star posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of classic blue jeans, layered gold necklaces, rings and a beige headband. Simpson elevated her glam look with a cozy leopard sweater—naturally, from her own fashion line. The actress’ Kenna style, currently on sale for $21 (from $70), featured a crewneck fit with long sleeves, beige trim and a tan leopard print. Her graphic top gave her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy