The best winter fragrance for men

According to non-profit organization The Vision Council, 75-percent of American adults rely on vision correction — either glasses or contacts — each day. Of these more than 194 million adults, 85-percent choose glasses and 15-percent wear contacts, either exclusively or in tandem with their frames. But expect to see even more of both in years to come, researchers believe. Myopia (aka nearsightedness) impacted 1.4 billion people globally in 2016, The Vision Council reported. That number will likely reach over 5 billion by 2050, but we could get there even sooner, more recent studies suggest. Our hours of daily screen time multiplied exponentially during the pandemic, and overworked, blue light-battered eyes deteriorate.
