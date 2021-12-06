ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Tomoyuki Sugano To Remain In Japan For 2022

RealGM
 3 days ago

Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano has opted-in to his contract for the 2022 season with the...

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees release slugging 1st baseman, who’s headed to Japan

The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports the “Yankees released 1B Chris Gittens, per their transaction page. My understanding is that Gittens intends to play in Japan.”. The 27-year-old Gittens made his MLB debut in 2021, playing in 16 games for the New York Yankees. Gittens struggled at the plate, going 4-for-36 with one home run and five RBI.
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Here is the “issue” between the Braves and Freddie Freeman

According to Jon Heyman, the Braves and Freddie Freeman are still expected to get a deal done, but there remains a point of contention:. This is a bit puzzling, I don’t think Freeman’s play-style and position will cause any steep decline in his play. We’ve seen players like Joey Votto perform at a high level at 38 years old, and I think Freeman will stave off decline more effectively. Freeman doesn’t have to have the home run going to be in a groove — he can spray the ball to all parts of the park and get on base at a high level, as can Joey Votto. I’m even comfortable with seven years for Freeman.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomoyuki Sugano
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#The Yomiuri Giants#Major League Baseball
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers projected to sign veteran outfielder

We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
Yardbarker

Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Considering Blockbuster Free Agency Move

Major League Baseball free agency officially kicked off last week with a series of massive moves. The Texas Rangers and New York Mets have gone all-in, handing out a plethora of major contracts to star players like Corey Seager and Max Scherzer. Despite a few huge moves, MLB free agency isn’t close to over just yet.
MLB
FanSided

Phillies in danger of losing fan-favorite player to Rule 5 Draft

Scott Kingery’s days as a Philadelphia Phillies player could be numbered. In less than two weeks, the Philadelphia Phillies could lose one of their more popular players in recent seasons, utility player Scott Kingery. Kingery would not necessarily depart via a trade or release to free agency, but rather the...
MLB
FanSided

Braves already have Freddie Freeman replacement in mind, just in case

Braves check in on alternative if Freddie Freeman leaves. Yet, it’s not enough to make Atlanta fans happy. The Atlanta Braves have been relatively quiet in free agency, but they are starting to take a look at alternative options at first base just in case they are unable to re-sign Freddie Freeman to a long-term deal. The reports are they have been in contact with the Oakland A’s about Matt Olson.
MLB
Pasadena Star-News

Dodgers lose Max Scherzer, Corey Seager amid MLB’s free-agent frenzy

They won’t be putting the band back together. The Dodgers entered this offseason with 12 free agents, the most of any team in baseball, in a uniquely challenging winter that made it unlikely they would emerge without significant changes to the core of their team. The exodus began Monday with...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Former LA Catcher Announces Retirement

After 8 seasons in the show, former Dodgers catcher Tim Federowicz is calling it a career. The veteran announced his decision on Instagram, which also came with added great news. After 14 years playing the game that I love, I have decided to call it a career. As for what’s...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy