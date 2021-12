Adrian Peterson says he agreed to join the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad at 36 years old because he still loves football. "Just the love for the game," he said. "I love the game. I feel like I can still compete at a high level. Just having the opportunity to help teams, to inspire guys. That's one of the most rewarding things. When I see guys, and they say to me, 'Man, just keep doing what you're doing,' it's so inspiring."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO