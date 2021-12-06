ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Where Do You Hide Christmas Gifts?

mystar106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re “Santa’s Helper” this year, a new survey might help you figure out the best – and worst – places to hide your gifts before December 25. The poll, conducted for Neighbor,...

www.mystar106.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Do You Hide Christmas Presents in Your Bedroom Closet? A New Survey Reveals That's the First Place Kids Look

The countdown has officially begun, as we are now less than 25 days away until Christmas. The impending holiday comes with plenty of traditions, like taking time to celebrate with loved ones, listening to seasonal tunes, making festive cookies and treats for Santa Claus, and opening up gifts found beneath the Christmas tree. In the weeks leading up to the holiday, many people do their best to hide those presents from family members and friends, but that effort is not not always successful. According to a recent study conducted by Neighborly that surveyed 1,000 Americans, only 50 percent of respondents have hidden gifts without them being found. As for the most popular hiding spot? Bedroom closets. But this exact location is actually the first place people look for the Christmas presents and the area where the gifts are found.
RELATIONSHIPS
Time Out Global

19 Chicago gift shops where you can find something for everyone

Whether you need to find a wedding gift or grab something great for Mom's birthday, these stores can help. It’s been said that the best gifts in life are free, but no one’s really buying that, right? While the sentiment is nice, it’s always fun to see the excitement of opening a hand-selected gift (even if it’s your own excitement about something you bought for yourself). The best gift shops in Chicago are stocked with all sorts of fun and useful items, though finding the perfect one can sometimes be a tricky process—kind of like booking a table at one of the best restaurants in Chciago. We compiled a list to help you navigate where to find the best gift shops in Chicago for any occasion, whether you want to give a funny birthday card, a housewarming plant, a self-care package or something truly extravagant. Less time spent shopping means more time for the best things to do in Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
Journal Tribune

Hobbies & friends: Where do you meet good folks?

Where do you meet good folks? The answer is probably different for everyone. Some of us meet them at tractor shows. A couple of weeks ago, a friend of mine in the vintage tractor world was talking about his latest addition to his collection: an Oliver 1850 Row Crop tractor. Roger Schmidt, who lives just across the Kansas state line, bought the aforementioned Oliver from a gentleman named Fred, who called this his favorite tractor. Fred had owned it for a while.
BLACKWELL, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Hiding Places#Americans
The Post and Courier

Do you remember the most popular gift 25 years ago?

It's easy for adults to experience a little nostalgia when holiday shopping for their children. The holiday season has long been considered a special time of year, and much of that magic can be traced to the joy kids feel when unwrapping gifts from mom, dad and, of course, Santa Claus.
RELATIONSHIPS
hunker.com

A New Study Found Where Most People Hide Holiday Gifts

During the holiday season, many of us share a mission of finding the perfect gifts for loved ones. However, if you live with the recipients, that mission also includes hiding said gifts. You might want to think twice about where you put them, though. According to a new study, the most popular hiding places are ​also​ the first spots that people look.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

13 best Christmas gifts for teenagers: Presents they’ll actually love to use

Just because they’re teenagers doesn’t mean Christmas need be any less magical. Time spent with family, eating plenty of delicious festive food and, of course, the presents will bring cheer and joy after what has been another tough year.Covid hasn’t been easy on people of any age but imagine having to navigate your teenage years during a global crisis. The pandemic has seen Gen Zers’ education disrupted, precious time with friends stripped away and their physical and mental health negatively affected.Despite the challenges, they have shown resilience and adapted, and they smashed it out of the park with record GCSE...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
cenlanow.com

How do you find the PERFECT Christmas tree?

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — With a ten-foot measuring stick, in a forest of opportunity, that’s where you find Connor Ovideo and his and family. They’re out shopping in a mall as big as all of America. It’s 30 acres. Growing green and lush on Louisiana land,...
COVINGTON, LA
SPY

These Christmas Lights Will Make Yours the Best-Looking House on the Block This Year

‘Tis the season to start thinking about your holiday decorations. Over 86 percent of all Americans will decorate their homes this December. Admit it— you’ll feel like a grinch if you don’t participate.  In addition to hanging the stockings and putting up the Christmas tree, the most popular type of holiday decoration is surely Christmas lights. Come December, strings of colorful and white lights of all shapes and sizes will adorn the outside and inside of homes around the country. Wherever you choose to hang your lights, there are several factors that go into choosing the best Christmas lights. First, you have...
HOME & GARDEN
The Florida Times-Union

Where do you buy your matzo ball soup?

Welcome back to Youth of Today, your one-stop shop for all things internet and education-related.  I want to start things off by wishing those who celebrate a Happy Hanukkah! I rang in the holiday with some public service journalism you can use: a quest for kugel, my one-woman hunt for Jewish food in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Then & Now: Do you know where this is?

Shack's. Kennedy's. Lujon's. House of Doherty. The landscape was once dotted with independent clothing stores, when dressing up was common, close to the norm. Proper dress was expected in the workplace, the doctor's office and the pew. Wardrobes went beyond casual. And at some clothing stores, the man measuring waistlines...
ECONOMY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Desserts you can make with your kids this Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The holidays are a time to spend together and with these 10 kid-friendly recipes you can enjoy special moments in the kitchen with the whole family. Gingerbread Cookies It’s a Christmas classic from the blog “Sally’s Baking Addiction”: gingerbread cookies. “Their spice, their molasses flavor, their SMILES and their charm are […]
RECIPES
Parade

The 31 Best Christmas Cookie Ideas and Recipes for an Over-the-Top Cookie Exchange Party

One of my most favorite parties that I look forward to is our annual Christmas cookie exchange party! It’s more low-key than other holiday parties and you don’t have to find a gift or wear the perfect dress. I can’t wait to see what creative and delicious Christmas cookies are going to be shared this year, from sugar cookies and gingerbread cookies, to holiday peppermint bark, truffles, crinkle cookies and thumbprint cookies. Everyone just bakes their little heart out. Some people make the same cookies every year because they are just that good.
RECIPES
mystar106.com

Good News: Stray Dogs, Lost Rings, and Dancing Grannies

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds . . . 1. A stray dog woke a family up in Virginia and saved them from a fire. Then a firefighter posted a photo of him . . . his owners saw it . . . and now he’s back home.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy