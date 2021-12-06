ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Little work in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fairbairn did not have any scoring attempts in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Related
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
12up

Ben Roethlisberger clears up retirement rumors

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high right now. On Sunday going up against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh was able to survive with a 20-19 win. Baltimore went for two and the victory, but failed. Prior to the opening kickoff, though, a report surfaced last week stating that...
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
NFL
The Spun

Former Saints Player Has Reportedly Died At 31

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died in Alabama earlier this week. He passed away just after he was taken into police custody. Foster died on Monday according to a statement from an official at the Pickens County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office, obtained by Nola.com. The official wouldn’t comment on Foster’s cause of death or location of death due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ranking top 7 Steelers QB possibilities for 2022: A look at the most likely Ben Roethlisberger successors

For only the second time in franchise history, the Pittsburgh Steelers may soon be tasked with the assignment of trying to replace a future Hall of Fame quarterback. The Steelers did it once before in 1984 following the retirement of two Super Bowl MVP and former league MVP Terry Bradshaw. They may have to do it again this offseason with Ben Roethlisberger reportedly telling coaches and former teammates that he anticipates this being his final year with the franchise.
NFL
CBS Sports

High school football rankings: No. 2 Austin Westlake faces No. 7 Katy in UIL Texas 6A Division 2 semifinals

A matchup of Texas high school football powers with national ranking implications takes place Saturday as No. 2 Westlake (Austin) faces No. 7 Katy in the UIL Texas 6A Division 2 semifinals. The Chaparrals won their 38th consecutive game, dominating Vandegrift (Austin) 70-7 while the Tigers reeled off their 22nd straight win with a 34-31 victory over Summer Creek (Houston).
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 teams who should acquire former Texans LB Zach Cunningham

The Houston Texans released linebacker Zach Cunningham. Although the club signed their former 2017 second-round pick from Vanderbilt to a four-year, $58 million extension ahead of the 2020 season, the discipline issues were not enough to justify keeping around Cunningham. Cunningham will first go through waivers before becoming a free...
NFL
The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: 34 of the best images from the Texans' 21-14 loss to the Jets in Week 12

The Houston Texans weren’t able to come away with the victory as they lost to the New York Jets 21-14 Sunday afternoon in Week 12 at NRG Stadium. Although the Texans tallied 157 yards total offense and 14 points in the first half, even leading the Jets by as many as 14-3 in the second quarter, Houston went scoreless in the second half and had 45 yards total offense. Throw in one first down in the second half, and the Texans were effectively stifled.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

McClain: Lovie Smith’s turnover philosophy has worked for Texans

Going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium, the Texans are on a pace to finish with the second-most takeaways in team history. In the 22-13 victory at Tennessee, in which Lovie Smith’s defense intercepted four passes and Frank Ross’ special teams recovered a fumble, the Texans are on pace to force 32 turnovers — second to the 2014 team.
NFL

