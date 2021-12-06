Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Little work in loss

The Houston Texans pulled off the upset in Week 11 when they downed the Tennessee Titans 22-13 in rainy conditions at Nissan Stadium. The Texans snapped their eight-game losing streak and handed the 8-2 Titans a loss that complicates their quest to shore up the AFC South en route to the No. 1 overall seed.
The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high right now. On Sunday going up against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh was able to survive with a 20-19 win. Baltimore went for two and the victory, but failed. Prior to the opening kickoff, though, a report surfaced last week stating that...
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died in Alabama earlier this week. He passed away just after he was taken into police custody. Foster died on Monday according to a statement from an official at the Pickens County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office, obtained by Nola.com. The official wouldn’t comment on Foster’s cause of death or location of death due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans surprised many with his entry into the transfer portal just before the Vols' last game of the season. Evans was Tennessee's leading rusher at the time despite missing multiple games due to injury. Evans wrote at the time: "First of all I wanna thank the...
For only the second time in franchise history, the Pittsburgh Steelers may soon be tasked with the assignment of trying to replace a future Hall of Fame quarterback. The Steelers did it once before in 1984 following the retirement of two Super Bowl MVP and former league MVP Terry Bradshaw. They may have to do it again this offseason with Ben Roethlisberger reportedly telling coaches and former teammates that he anticipates this being his final year with the franchise.
A matchup of Texas high school football powers with national ranking implications takes place Saturday as No. 2 Westlake (Austin) faces No. 7 Katy in the UIL Texas 6A Division 2 semifinals. The Chaparrals won their 38th consecutive game, dominating Vandegrift (Austin) 70-7 while the Tigers reeled off their 22nd straight win with a 34-31 victory over Summer Creek (Houston).
The Houston Texans released linebacker Zach Cunningham. Although the club signed their former 2017 second-round pick from Vanderbilt to a four-year, $58 million extension ahead of the 2020 season, the discipline issues were not enough to justify keeping around Cunningham. Cunningham will first go through waivers before becoming a free...
Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
The Houston Texans weren’t able to come away with the victory as they lost to the New York Jets 21-14 Sunday afternoon in Week 12 at NRG Stadium. Although the Texans tallied 157 yards total offense and 14 points in the first half, even leading the Jets by as many as 14-3 in the second quarter, Houston went scoreless in the second half and had 45 yards total offense. Throw in one first down in the second half, and the Texans were effectively stifled.
Going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium, the Texans are on a pace to finish with the second-most takeaways in team history. In the 22-13 victory at Tennessee, in which Lovie Smith’s defense intercepted four passes and Frank Ross’ special teams recovered a fumble, the Texans are on pace to force 32 turnovers — second to the 2014 team.
