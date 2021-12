On Nov. 25, we get the news that “2nd large offshore wind farm in U.S. OK’d,” and once again Rhode Island lives up to its Ocean State billing with the wind farm planned between Block Island and Montauk. Water is a funny thing: Too much can capsize or flood you out, too little will dehydrate or drought you out, with it essential to get it just right, as little Rhody rides its relevance.

