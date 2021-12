Given Ibiza’s reputation as the party capital of the world, the idea of sleeping here might seem ludicrous, but trust us – even those with the stamina of a sub-Saharan elephant flag without resting their weary heads. Fortunately, the island has a bountiful supply of fabulous hotels – some designed to facilitate the need for disco naps, but the majority, to lure you away from the dance floor altogether.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO