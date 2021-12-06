ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man allegedly stole Corvette before high-speed chase that ended in crash near Shelby Farms

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36aVXW_0dFCr1fQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing cars from a local dealership before leading police on a high-speed chase across East Memphis.

Memphis police responded shortly before 6 a.m. Dec. 3 to a prowler at a local business, Chuck Hutton Chevrolet, at 2471 Mt. Moriah Rd.

Officers saw a silver Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front end damage at the back gate. The gate was also heavily damaged, according to an affidavit.

Officers then found a black Chevrolet Camaro that was running, parked near the back gate.

Both cars had blood on the driver’s side doors and seats, police said.

Surveillance video showed a shirtless man, who was bleeding, enter the service department building, get into the silver Camaro, and ram the back gate several times before knocking it down.

The man then got into the black Camaro and drove out the back gate, police said.

The suspect went back into the service building and stole a black 2007 Chevrolet Corvette before fleeing, according to the affidavit.

The manager met police at the scene and said it would cost about $5,000 to repair the gate.

All three stolen vehicles were valued at a total of $$84,650.

The manger said no one had been given permission to remove any vehicles from the property.

Police later spotted the stolen Corvette on Ridgeway Road near Poplar Avenue.

According to the affidavit, officers attempted a traffic stop, but the car sped away.

Police chased the driver, who intentionally hit two MPD cruisers while fleeing, the affidavit said.

The Corvette hit a guard rail at Walnut Grove and Farm Road near Shelby Farms.

The suspect ran away but was later taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers, police said.

The driver was identified as Detavious Spears, 26, who had a suspended Mississippi driver’s license for failure to pay fines.

Spears was taken to Regional One due to a possible gunshot wound from another incident, police said.

He’s charged with three counts of auto theft, burglary, vandalism, evading arrest and other crimes.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 6

phill23
3d ago

if you want a car that bad then go too work and buy you one ,so you want be running from the police tearing up someone's else's car.

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Whitehaven. Police responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at 3429 Dove Creek. The victim was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, Memphis police said. No suspect information was released. Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Video: Florida woman arrested after chase through golf course

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A woman was arrested in Florida after dashcam video showed her leading police on a chase through a Vero Beach golf course. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said Jodi Ann Harvey drove through the gate of the Grand Harbor Golf Course and onto the course, WPTV reported. Dashcam video released from the sheriff’s office shows deputies making multiple attempts to stop her.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Drugs found in frozen lasagna box during raid

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators found drugs hidden in a freezer during a raid in Tennessee. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook announcing the raid, which ended with two arrests and more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in custody. Investigators had been called to the Sweetwater...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Walnut Grove, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Grinch pleads guilty, sentenced in Florida court

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Grinch appeared in an Indian River County, Florida, courtroom Wednesday on burglary and theft charges. The green grouchy creature was arrested Dec. 2 by Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies, who said in an Instagram post they caught him “green-handed” stealing toys.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy