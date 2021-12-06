Man allegedly stole Corvette before high-speed chase that ended in crash near Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing cars from a local dealership before leading police on a high-speed chase across East Memphis.

Memphis police responded shortly before 6 a.m. Dec. 3 to a prowler at a local business, Chuck Hutton Chevrolet, at 2471 Mt. Moriah Rd.

Officers saw a silver Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front end damage at the back gate. The gate was also heavily damaged, according to an affidavit.

Officers then found a black Chevrolet Camaro that was running, parked near the back gate.

Both cars had blood on the driver’s side doors and seats, police said.

Surveillance video showed a shirtless man, who was bleeding, enter the service department building, get into the silver Camaro, and ram the back gate several times before knocking it down.

The man then got into the black Camaro and drove out the back gate, police said.

The suspect went back into the service building and stole a black 2007 Chevrolet Corvette before fleeing, according to the affidavit.

The manager met police at the scene and said it would cost about $5,000 to repair the gate.

All three stolen vehicles were valued at a total of $$84,650.

The manger said no one had been given permission to remove any vehicles from the property.

Police later spotted the stolen Corvette on Ridgeway Road near Poplar Avenue.

According to the affidavit, officers attempted a traffic stop, but the car sped away.

Police chased the driver, who intentionally hit two MPD cruisers while fleeing, the affidavit said.

The Corvette hit a guard rail at Walnut Grove and Farm Road near Shelby Farms.

The suspect ran away but was later taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers, police said.

The driver was identified as Detavious Spears, 26, who had a suspended Mississippi driver’s license for failure to pay fines.

Spears was taken to Regional One due to a possible gunshot wound from another incident, police said.

He’s charged with three counts of auto theft, burglary, vandalism, evading arrest and other crimes.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.