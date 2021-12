As part of its “The Collaboratory” project, Mattel has tapped Aleali May to create her very own Barbie doll. “The memories as a young girl shopping for the latest Barbie are still so vivid. I couldn’t wait to play dress-up or cut the hair into bobs and bangs — some of my first fashion moments,” May shares on her Instagram post. “And even with this, I was still looking for representation in the realm of toys. A toy that can get as fly as I see myself — a representation of the many women I had posters of in my ’90s childhood room. Girl groups, R&B singers, rappers and models… the same girls who showed girls like me, that we can be that girl too.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO