EXCLUSIVE: Dear Media, the female-focused podcast company, is moving into scripted audio series for the first time with a romantic comedy starring Sarah Hyland and Harvey Guillén. The Modern Family star and the What We Do In The Shadows star are leading the cast of Bone, Marry, Bury, which has been developed in partnership with RomComPods. The series, which will be released in February 2022, follows 26-year-old Allie, played by Hyland, who’s closing out the worst year of her life after recently being fired, dumped, and evicted. It starts with Allie on New Year’s Eve, where she plans to get wasted and...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO