World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz believes Rafael Nadal has the best forehand on the Tour. Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, has many great strengths in his game, but his right hand has always been one of his biggest assets. Hurkacz has never faced Nadal on the ATP Tour, but he still believes the Spaniard has the best forehand in the men's game.

