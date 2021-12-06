Vegetable dumplings (jiaozi)

This article originally appeared in our Holiday 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. In a large pot, heat the EVOO, two turns of the pan, over medium-high. Add the carrots, onions, celery, and potato; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, 5 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, harissa, cumin, nutmeg, cardamom, and cinnamon; stir until spices are aromatic and slightly darkened, 2 minutes. Add the stock, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook until the veggies are softened, 5 minutes more. Stir in the pumpkin and cook until warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes. Puree with an immersion blender or cool slightly and puree in a regular blender in batches. Season with salt, if necessary.

