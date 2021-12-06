ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

ConocoPhillips forecasts 2022 capex at $7.2 billion

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

(Reuters) – ConocoPhillips said on Monday...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

ConocoPhillips offloads Indonesia assets in Asia-Pacific revamp

(Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will quit Indonesia, selling its assets there for $1.355 billion to domestic energy company Medco Energi Internasional, and beef up in Australia as it continues to reshape. The deals follow ConocoPhillips move to double down on U.S. shale with a $9.5 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Ecopetrol sees 2022 capex of $4.8B-$5.8B

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) unveils capital spending plans of $4.8B-$5.8B for 2022, in support of expected production of 700K-705K bbl/day of hydrocarbons, representing a ~3% gain over 2021's anticipated output of 680K boe/day. The guidance is part of Ecopetrol's three-year investment plan, which will see $12B-$15B pumped into the company during 2021-23.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips Says USA Regulations Hold Back Supply

An increasingly bitter war of words has developed between the Biden administration and the U.S. oil and gas sector. In the debate over why U.S. oil producers haven’t added additional supply, the boss of ConocoPhillips lays the blame squarely with the government. An increasingly bitter war of words has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conocophillips#Capex#Reuters#Uttaresh
Seekingalpha.com

Cenovus Energy bumps up capex, production guidance for 2022

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) raises its capital spending plans for next year, forecasting capex in the C$2.6B-C$3B range with total production seen at 780K-820K boe/day. FY 2022 capex would be higher than the C$2.3B-$2.7B expected in 2021, and full-year average production would rise ~4% from the 2021 outlook of 750K-790K boe/day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

ConocoPhillips announces 2 deals, a $1.36 billion sales of assets and an up to $1.65 purchase

Shares of ConocoPhillips edged up 0.2% in morning trading, after the announced two deals Wednesday related to its Asia-Pacific portfolio of assets, one for the sale of assets for $1.36 billion and the other to increase and investment by up to $1.65 billion. The oil and gas company said it has agreed to sell its subsidiary that indirectly owns it 54% stake in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract and a 35% interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company to MedcoEnergi for $1.355 billion. The Indonesia assets being sold had produced 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED) during the nine months ended Sept. 30. The company also said it is exercising its right to buy up to an additional 10% stake in Australia Pacific LNG for up to $1.645 billion from Origin Energy, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. ConocoPhillips stock has shot up 35.2% over the past three months, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has rallied 20.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
MARKETS
Houston Chronicle

ConocoPhillips CEO warns of 'messy' energy transition

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance criticized climate-minded political leaders for focusing their efforts to lower oil and natural gas supplies instead of lowering demand for fossil fuels. Lance on Tuesday lamented the recent United Nations climate summit COP26, where leaders of 51 countries broadly pledged to curb the use of fossil...
HOUSTON, TX
Seeking Alpha

ConocoPhillips Has A Plan, And You're Missing Out

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an almost $100 billion upstream company, one of the largest pure-play oil companies in the industry. The company has also been one of the most active upstream companies in the industry. Late last year, it made a major Norwegian discovery. It also closed the $13.3 billion Concho Resources acquisition and it is working on a $9.5 billion Permian acquisition from Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips Unveils $1B Variable Dividend

The new quarterly dividend will be set based on forward oil prices, cash flow and other factors. ConocoPhillips unveiled a $1 billion variable dividend as the second-largest driller in the Permian basin aims to boost investor returns in the new year. The new quarterly dividend will be set based on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal

The assets include around 225,000 net acres and producing properties located entirely in Texas. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Shell Enterprises LLC’s Delaware basin position for $9.5 billion in cash. After customary closing adjustments, cash paid for the acquisition was approximately $8.6 billion,...
BUSINESS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Russia’s Nornickel ups investment forecast by $6 billion over next decade

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Norilsk Nickel said it has raised its 2021-2030 investment estimate by $6 billion to $35 billion to reflect higher construction costs and increased investment in energy infrastructure upgrades. This will allow the world’s largest producer of palladium and refined nickel to invest more in upgrading its...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Brazilian steelmaker CSN, mining subsidiary CSN Mineracao to raise capex

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN and its mining subsidiary CSN Mineracao announced on Wednesday a sharp rise in capital expenditure and targets maintaining low debt ratios next year. CSN will increase consolidated capex next year by 46%, to 4.1 billion reais ($727.80 million). CSN Mineração announced 12 billion reais in capital expenditure from 2022 to 2026 to expand its production capacity.
INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

Nestle cuts L’Oreal stake by selling $10 billion worth of shares

(Reuters) -Nestle SA said on Tuesday it would cut its stake in L’Oreal by selling shares worth 8.9 billion euros ($10.03 billion) back to the French cosmetics brand, as the Nescafe maker sharpens its focus on its core food and beverage divisions. Following the deal, Nestle said it would own...
BUSINESS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

ConocoPhillips readies Greater Mooses Tooth-2 for startup

ConocoPhillips Alaska is coming out of the industrywide pandemic slowdown with a $1 billion-plus oil project almost ready to go and a lengthy lineup of North Slope prospects behind that. The Houston-based producer’s $1.4 billion Greater Mooses Tooth-2 project is on track to start producing oil within weeks, slightly ahead...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

German exports shoot up 4.1% in October

BERLIN (Reuters) -German exports grew at their strongest pace in more than a year in October despite persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, data showed on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 4.1% on the month after falling in August and September, the Federal Statistics Office said. Imports also saw an...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy