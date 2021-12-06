ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Red is My Obsession

temptalia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty...

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 1

Related
temptalia.com

ColourPop Poem Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Poem 5-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($10.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a cooler-toned, neutral color story that included three matte eyeshadows and two shimmer eyeshadows. The darkest matte shade was fairly powdery and more prone to sheering out/having fallout, while the other four shades applied decently to well. This palette...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Spontaneous Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop Spontaneous is a very warm-toned, light-medium orange with a metallic finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of this year's...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Roses are More than Red 20.0 | ColourPop Orchid You Not

This is an eye look is inspired by ColourPop Smoke ‘n’ Roses 30-Pan Shadow Palette ($34.00 for 0.92 oz.) and features these shades: Pretty One, Buddies, Nuh Uh, and Rebloom. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.
PETS
temptalia.com

Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Palette

“The rose quartz stone represents unconditional love, emotional healing, and encourages you to accept yourself. It’s a crystal that’s super personal to me, and now more than ever, my hope is that this collection empowers everyone to recharge and realign.” —Huda Kattan. See all of this year's holiday products rated...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
temptalia.com

Re-jeweled Ft. Sydney Grace X Temptalia

Here’s a re-tooling for the holiday season featuring the Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take...
BEAUTY & FASHION
oxygenmag.com

Lara’s Obsessed-With List: Fall 2021

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If you’re familiar with Oxygen, you know that Editor-in-Chief Lara McGlashan shares her favorite health and fitness products in each issue. This fall, we’re giving away her top-rated fit goodies to one lucky winner! Enter for your chance to win below.
LIFESTYLE
Remodelista

Current Obsessions: Festivities

This week in gift guides: warm and wooly socks, truly artful new cookbooks, and perhaps a classic fondue pot for gathering ’round. Margot is charmed by Embodied Nature, an interactive exhibit at Design Miami by Maison Perrier-Jouët and the Austrian design studio mischer’traxler featuring artistic depictions of species in cabinet de curiosités.
CELEBRATIONS
temptalia.com

Gucci Vantine Fuchsia & Emmy Petal Brilliant Glow Care Lipsticks Review & Swatches

Gucci Beauty Vantine Fuchsia (402) Brilliant Glow Care Lipstick ($42.00 for 0.06 oz.) is a brighter, medium fuchsia pink with strong, cool blue undertones and a glossy finish. It had semi-sheer color coverage, as marketed, that applied evenly across my lips and didn’t emphasize lip texture or settle into my lip lines.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
temptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Multichrome Eyeshadow Swatches (x9)

Lethal Cosmetics Multichrome Eyeshadows are a new, recently-released launch that includes nine shades that can be purchased individually ($16.50 each) or as a bundle of nine ($146). I have swatches for you now, but I’m expecting to review these in January/February 2022 based on my current backlog of products, so...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Orange Huda Wild Tiger

Trying this new palette out but also just got my brows done so I’m a bit pink. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

Milk Makeup Fly Bionic Blush Review & Swatches

Milk Makeup Fly Bionic Liquid Blush ($20.00 for 0.27 oz.) is a bright, vivid coral-red with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It didn’t seem to dry down that quickly when I initially swatched it, but when I actually applied and blended it out on my cheeks, it had much more of a matte dry down that ended up being pretty transfer-resistant.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

This Week in Dupes, Vol. 172

Check out dupes for most wanted products between November 30th and December 06th. These are products added to readers' wish lists most frequently. If you added it to your wish list, you can check your wish list against your vanity for dupes you may already own. See all of this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

Glaminatrix Mermaid Scales, Sandra, Blue Jeans, Arctic, Sapphire Foiled Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches

Glaminatrix Mermaid Scales Foiled Pressed Pigment ($11.74 for 0.064 oz.) seemed to have more of a translucent base chocked full of shifting shimmer that went from pale, icy blue to green to lavender. I wouldn’t describe it as a strong multichrome shift, but it was categorized as a multichrome and I was able to see three shifts–they were just subtler overall.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Hextraterrestrial

Played around the shifts of three multichromes–lime golds, greens, reds, teals and purples. An otherworldly color story that also has witchy, magical vibes!. Note: Inertia should’ve been Lethal Petrichor which is not on Temptalia database. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

Sydney Grace Euphoria, Star Struck, Stolen Kiss Cream Shadows Reviews & Swatches

Sydney Grace Euphoria Cream Shadow (2020) ($8.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a medium-dark lavender with subtle, cool undertones and flecks of larger sparkle over a metallic finish. It had more medium, buildable color coverage, which was easiest to work with by squeezing out some on the back of my hand, and then using a fluffy brush to swirl it the product over my hand before applying to my actual lid. This seemed to help absorb some of the moisture from the formula and gave it better adhesion, greater payoff, and a smoother application of product than when I put it on my fingertip and then onto my lid.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

JD Glow Firestorm & Magic Multichrome Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches

JD Glow Firestorm Pressed Multichrome ($15.00 for 0.095 oz.) is a white-based multichrome that shifted from bright pink to peachy orange to yellowy gold paired with a metallic sheen. It had a soft, more loosely-pressed texture with moderate glide, which helped it remain denser and less powdery than it could have been.
MAKEUP
fashionista.com

Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Pillow Bags?

In 2019, San Francisco-based stylist and consultant Vivid Wu stopped by the Bottega Veneta store with the sole mission of trying on the Padded Cassette bag — a plumped-up, cushiony play on the signature intrecciato leather style for which the luxury brand is known. She fell in love with it immediately: the shape (a go-with-everything rectangle), the size (roomy enough to hold all her essentials), the style (classic with an irreverent twist) and, most importantly, how it looked on her (slung across her body, cradled in her arms, fallen from her shoulders). The only thing was, she wanted it in emerald green — her favorite color — which wasn't available in the store. She left empty-handed, but went on to buy the bag online a couple days later.
APPAREL
temptalia.com

Terra Moons Holiday 2021 Eyeshadow Swatches (x8)

Terra Moons released eight new eyeshadows just in time for the holiday season. There are five new multichromes, one duochrome, and two “matte” eyeshadows (they have fine shimmer, not so much sparkle, though, throughout), which was a total of eight new shades to test out and swatch. Based on initial...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Best New Beauty Products (November 2021)

I think it’d be fun to go through what we used, purchased, resisted, and so forth each month, here are some questions:. Or successfully dupe a new product with something you already own?. Chanel Pirate (99) Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour ($38.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a deep, slightly...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Olive Rose

Nature’s healing. Everything I want in a single palette: yellows, greens, reds and teals. Note: Inertia should’ve been Lethal Petrichor which is not on Temptalia database. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy