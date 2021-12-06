Poo-Pourri and Super Coffee Create 'The Most Obvious Collab, Like, Ever'

When Geico teamed with Fatherly and Scary Mommy early this year, it wasn’t to sell insurance to parents. Instead, the brand recognized a disparity between the rise of certainly disability diagnoses in young children and the lack of accessible resources for parents wanting to educate themselves. In response, the team created The Fatherly Guide to Neurodiversity, a platform containing videos, articles and panels that provided insight on how to better support children with autism and learning disorders like ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia. The content, which ranged from videos to researched articles, spread across the Fatherly social channels.
