ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Poo-Pourri and Super Coffee Create 'The Most Obvious Collab, Like, Ever'

By T.L. Stanley
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be impossible to count the number of silly re-enactments that...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Commonplace Coffee and artist Jim Pollock collaborate to create coffee with a cause

If the holiday season is supposed to be filled with all the things you love, then longtime Phish artist and Pittsburgher by choice Jim Pollock is nailing it. Earlier in the pandemic, he supported his favorite coffee shop, Commonplace Coffee, by creating and donating an original “Walking Mug” design that sold in droves on shirts, tote bags, stickers and magnets. But he’s at it again in a way that combines his passion for art, those little brown beans, philanthropy and his decades-old relationship with Phish.
DRINKS
AdWeek

This Ad Has a Simple Tip for Getting Boomers To Eat Plant-Based This Holiday

Here’s a surefire way to get the boomer demographic to eat more plant-based food: Just don’t tell them you’ve swapped out their beloved hen eggs for the faux version. Then you can stand by silently—and smugly—as they wolf down breakfast without complaint. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is a senior editor...
LIFESTYLE
AdWeek

Digital Creators' Influence Is Growing in the Fashion World

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Roblox’s Christina Wootton urges brands to discover and recognize the work of digital creators. Below, in her own words, she says the metaverse is the space to watch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Creativity#Food Drink#Adweek
mymodernmet.com

Italian Artist Creates Incredible Works of Art From Spilled Coffee

Italians are known for their love of coffee, but while most enjoy espresso for its taste, artist Giulia Bernardelli appreciates it for its creative potential. She turns spilled coffee into works of art that look like detailed watercolor paintings. Many of us start our day with a cup of joe,...
VISUAL ART
CNET

Get 25% off holiday bundles at Poo Pourri

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We could all use some assistance making our bathrooms smell fresh and pleasant after each use. Sure, we have air fresheners, but they can fade away pretty quickly. So if you would like tackle odors head on, take a look at this holiday bundle sale at Poo Pourri for 25% off.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
SPY

8 Keto Ice Creams That Don’t Taste Low-Carb

We all love ice cream, but unfortunately, it doesn’t always love us back. Thankfully, with the rising popularity of the keto diet came some great keto ice cream to satisfy our sweet cravings without the guilt. We know what you’re thinking — low-carb ice cream can’t possibly taste as good as the real deal. Nobody is claiming that these keto ice cream alternatives are quite as decadent as the more indulgent varieties, but there’s no doubt that they get the job done. Many brands make keto ice cream that’s sweet, creamy and comes in all of the flavors you know and...
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

How BDG's Parent Portfolio Creatively Helps Brands Put Purpose Over Products

When Geico teamed with Fatherly and Scary Mommy early this year, it wasn’t to sell insurance to parents. Instead, the brand recognized a disparity between the rise of certainly disability diagnoses in young children and the lack of accessible resources for parents wanting to educate themselves. In response, the team created The Fatherly Guide to Neurodiversity, a platform containing videos, articles and panels that provided insight on how to better support children with autism and learning disorders like ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia. The content, which ranged from videos to researched articles, spread across the Fatherly social channels.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

These Custom Sailor Jerry Holiday Sweaters Showcase Tattoos

Sometimes parents just don’t understand, and that goes double when it comes to tattoos. Though body art has only increased in quality and popularity over the years, tattoos can still be a springboard for awkward conversations around the dinner table with family members who disapprove.
APPAREL
Elite Daily

Alert, BLINKs! You're Going To Love BLACKPINK And CASETiFY's Super Cute Collab

The holidays have come early for BLINKs. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced it has teamed up with BLACKPINK for a range of limited-edition products inspired by the group. So what’s in store for fans? The collection includes a variety of phone cases and electronic accessories featuring BLACKPINK’s signature logo, as well as their most iconic lyrics from hit singles like “Boombayah,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.” If you’re screaming just hearing about it, check out all the details about BLACKPINK's CASETiFY collab below.
RETAIL
AdWeek

Bumble Moves Into Retail With Gear for Dating

Figuring out what to wear on a date to make the best impression can be a struggle. Dating app Bumble is trying to make it easier by launching Bumble Shop, a collaboration with marketing production house Juice Marketing that sells apparel, accessories and games.
RETAIL
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Use the Chill Chat Theme

Instagram released a Chill chat theme that adds a snowy winter background to conversations. Our guide will show you how to use the Chill chat theme in the Instagram mobile application. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy