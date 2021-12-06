ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Old Navy: Kid’s Fleece Joggers just $12, Adults Fleece Joggers just $14 today!

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed new joggers? Here’s a great deal at Old Navy today!....

moneysavingmom.com

moneysavingmom.com

Personalized Birthstone Bar Necklaces just $16.99 shipped!

These Personalized Birthstone Bar Necklaces are so beautiful!. Right now, you can get a Personalized Birthstone Bar Necklace for only $16.99 shipped!. These birthstone necklaces are personalized with your choice of genuine Swarovksi birthstone(s) making it the perfect give for yourself, mom, grandma, or virtually anyone you know!. Psst! We...
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 35% off Spanx Tights, Leggings and more + Extra 15% off!

Zulily is offering up to 35% off Spanx Tights, Leggings and more! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off!. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 80% off Limited Too Kid’s Clothes + Exclusive Extra 15% off!

If you love the Limited Too brand, be sure to check out this sale!. Zulily is offering up to 80% off Limited Too Kid’s Clothing right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off!. Choose from coats, 3-piece sets, leggings and more....
APPAREL
moneysavingmom.com

Muk Luks Alyx Boot only $14.99 + shipping!

Zulily has these Alyx Boot From MUK LUKS for just $14.99 right now!. Choose from three colors. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

ASICS Men’s GEL-Quantum Knit Shoes only $44.95 shipped (Reg. $160!)

Need new shoes? This is a fantastic deal on these ASICS Men’s GEL-Quantum 360 5 Knit Shoes!. You can get these ASICS Men’s GEL-Quantum 360 5 Knit Shoes for just $44.95 shipped right now!. These are regularly $160 so this is a really great deal. Choose from blue or black.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Justice: Girl’s Pajama Sets only $12 today!

Today only, Justice has Girl’s Pajama Sets on sale for just $12!. There are lots of cute designs to choose from. These would make great gifts!. Shipping is free on orders over $50.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Columbia Women’s Half-Zip Fleece Pullover just $19.99 shipped (Reg. $50!)

Love Columbia? Check out these great deals on jackets!. Columbia has some great deals on Women’s Fleece Jackets right now! And shipping is FREE if you’re a Columbia Rewards Member (it’s free to sign up)!. Here are some deals you can get…. Columbia Women’s Lake Aloha Half-Zip Fleece Pullover –...
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Women’s Soft Fleece Jogger Pants Drawstring Pockets Premium Warm

Soft and comfy drawstring pants with pockets on the side. Perfect for any casual day and also works well for a day at the gym!. Size: S(4~6), M(6~8), L(8~10), XL(10~12) All sizes are based on US size. This shipment came in one size smaller. Please confirm your size before you order.
APPAREL
moneysavingmom.com

Asics Sportstyle Shoes for the Family as low as $29.95 shipped!

Don’t miss these hot deals on Asics Sportstyle Shoes!. Asics is having a huge sale on SportStyle Shoes for the family and you can score them as low as $29.95! Plus, shipping is free for members (free to join). There are tons of options to choose from. This is great...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Under Armour Fleece Hoodies, Pants and more as low as $19.99 shipped!

Love Under Armour? Don’t miss this hot deal on fleece today!. Under Armour has Fleece Hoodies, Pants and more for the family as low as $19.99! No promo code needed. Plus, shipping is free when you create or sign into your account (it’s free to join). There are...
SHOPPING
People

PSA: Old Navy Has a Gender-Neutral Clothing Section for Adults, and Prices Start at Just $6

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. We often hear chatter about gender-neutral clothing for babies and children, but what about adults? It might be easier for some to choose between the men's and women's sections, but for others, this can feel rather uncomfortable. By providing a gender-neutral clothing section for adults, some folks are feeling comfortable shopping in stores for the first time ever, and we have Old Navy to thank for it.
APPAREL
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s Zip-Up Jackets only $18.69 after Exclusive Discount!

Zulily has these Women’s Zip-Up Jackets for just $21.99 today! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off making them only $18.69!. Choose from lots of colors. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders...
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

ClimateRight By Cuddlduds Oversized Throw with Feet Pocket just $11.88!

This is a GREAT deal on these popular (and warm) throws!. Walmart has these popular ClimateRight By Cuddlduds Oversized Throws for just $11.88! Choose from 9 styles. This is a really great price for these! And this style includes a pocket to keep your feet extra warm!. Great gift ideas...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Steve Madden Women’s Reversible Jacket only $44 shipped (Reg. $200!)

Here’s a great deal on this Steve Madden Women’s Reversible Jacket!. Proozy has this Steve Madden Women’s Reversible Jacket for just $44 shipped when you use the promo code MSM125-44-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $200 so this is a great deal. Choose from two colors. Valid through December 11,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
womenfitness.net

Women’s Casual Jogger Pants – Buttery Super Soft Stretch Comfy

DESIGN – Relaxed fit capri joggers, featuring an elastic waistband with adjustable drawstrings and spacious pork chop pockets. ALL DAY COMFORT – The 4-way stretch allows freedom of movement with excellent recovery. The fabric is brushed on both sides to give you that insanely soft feel. EASY CARE – Machine...
APPAREL

