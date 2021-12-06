Old Navy: Kid’s Fleece Joggers just $12, Adults Fleece Joggers just $14 today!

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. We often hear chatter about gender-neutral clothing for babies and children, but what about adults? It might be easier for some to choose between the men's and women's sections, but for others, this can feel rather uncomfortable. By providing a gender-neutral clothing section for adults, some folks are feeling comfortable shopping in stores for the first time ever, and we have Old Navy to thank for it.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO